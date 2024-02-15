Advertisement

Bangkok – The rampant air pollution in Bangkok has prompted several organisations to urge employees to work from home and avoid inhaling toxic fumes. According to The Strait Times, as the layer of toxic haze engulfed the skies of the Thai capital on February 15, the authorities asked for cooperation from employers and stated that the conditions would remain the same until February 16. On Wednesday, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt also confirmed that all employees in the city would work from home from February 15 to 16.

“I would like to ask for cooperation from the BMA (Bangkok Metropolitan Administration) network of 151 companies and organisations, both government offices and the private sector,” he said, adding that over 60,000 people were affected, The Straits Times reported. In light of this, the air monitoring website IQAir ranked Bangkok among the 10 most polluted cities in the world on Feb 15 morning.

Advertisement

A common phenomenon in Thailand

In the Wednesday statement, Chadchart said at least 20 of Bangkok’s 50 districts are expected to have unhealthy levels of PM2.5 particles. He insisted that the problem will continue to linger on since the weather across the country are bit calmer. It is important to note that this is not the first time the Thai authorities in the national capital urged people to work from home. A similar initiative was taken in 2023 as the air pollution in the city worsened to unhealthy levels. It is important to note that Agricultural burning and forest fires are touted as one of the major causes of air pollution in Thailand between December and April. The fires in the north-western region also affect Bangkok which is already struggling with bad air quality due to its factories, construction and traffic.

Advertisement

According to The Strait Times. Bangkok and the northern city of Chiang Mai were ranked among the most polluted cities in the world on multiple days last year. In light of all the chaos, on Thursday, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin held talks with officials at the Environment and Natural Resources Ministry meeting on tackling PM2.5 levels. “We have a lot of problems with pollution at the moment, so we have to act immediately to reduce the effects on people,” he told reporters.