Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 15:53 IST

Air Pollution in Bangkok Prompts Push for Work From Home as Toxic Haze Envelops Thai Capital

The rampant air pollution in Bangkok has prompted several organisations to urge employees to work from home and avoid inhaling toxic fumes.

Digital Desk
A thick layer of smog covers central Bangkok
A thick layer of smog covers central Bangkok | Image:AP / File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bangkok – The rampant air pollution in Bangkok has prompted several organisations to urge employees to work from home and avoid inhaling toxic fumes. According to The Strait Times, as the layer of toxic haze engulfed the skies of the Thai capital on February 15, the authorities asked for cooperation from employers and stated that the conditions would remain the same until February 16. On Wednesday, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt also confirmed that all employees in the city would work from home from February 15 to 16. 

“I would like to ask for cooperation from the BMA (Bangkok Metropolitan Administration) network of 151 companies and organisations, both government offices and the private sector,” he said, adding that over 60,000 people were affected, The Straits Times reported. In light of this, the air monitoring website IQAir ranked Bangkok among the 10 most polluted cities in the world on Feb 15 morning.

Advertisement

A common phenomenon in Thailand 

In the Wednesday statement, Chadchart said at least 20 of Bangkok’s 50 districts are expected to have unhealthy levels of PM2.5 particles. He insisted that the problem will continue to linger on since the weather across the country are bit calmer. It is important to note that this is not the first time the Thai authorities in the national capital urged people to work from home. A similar initiative was taken in 2023 as the air pollution in the city worsened to unhealthy levels. It is important to note that Agricultural burning and forest fires are touted as one of the major causes of air pollution in Thailand between December and April. The fires in the north-western region also affect Bangkok which is already struggling with bad air quality due to its factories, construction and traffic. 

Advertisement

According to The Strait Times. Bangkok and the northern city of Chiang Mai were ranked among the most polluted cities in the world on multiple days last year. In light of all the chaos, on Thursday, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin held talks with officials at the Environment and Natural Resources Ministry meeting on tackling PM2.5 levels. “We have a lot of problems with pollution at the moment, so we have to act immediately to reduce the effects on people,” he told reporters.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralWorld NewsRepublic Digital
Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

17 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

17 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

17 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

17 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Germany to face deepest recession in 20 years

    Economy News11 minutes ago

  2. Thermax CSR activities aiding social security schemes: Meher Pudumjee

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Sudeep-Rakshit's 'Cold Fight' Reason Behind Delay In Thugs Of Malgudi?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  4. Explained: What is Happening in Sandeshkhali?

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty, Quits TMC Amid Sandeshkhali Uprising

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo