Amid the worsening bilateral fallout between Iran and Pakistan, a member of the Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) was shot dead in southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, state affiliated Iranian news agency IRNA is reporting. The incident occurred on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan, the official news agency of Iran said. ”Attempts to identify and pursue the perpetrators are underway," it added. Pakistan's foreign ministry earlier recalled its ambassador from Iran accusing Tehran of violating its air space in a "blatant breach" of Pakistani sovereignty.

A ‘terrorist’ attack

Iran described the incident as a “terrorist” attack that claimed life of an IRGC officer. Colonel Hossein-Ali Javdanfar was shot dead, and the efforts are underway to identify the attackers, the state agency reported without outlining further details.

The development unfolded just a day after Iran carried out the missile and the drone attacks on the territory of Pakistan, saying that the headquarters of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), a Sunni terror group was hit. Former in 2012, the faction is designated as the “terrorist” organization by Tehran, and the country accuses its members of unrest and violence in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province. Tehran has witnessed several attacks on its border and inside the country. Some of the attacks have been claimed by Jaish al-Adl such as the attack the police station in Sistan-Baluchistan that killed at least 11 Iranian policemen.

Just two weeks ago, Iran witnesses the worse terrorist attack as two bombs were detonated during a crowded ceremony in Kerman to commemorate the US assassination of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard general, Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a strike ordered by former US President Donald Trump. As many as 84 people died in the dual bomb blasts, and Iran vowed a revenge and a tough response against the forces responsible for the attack inside the Iranian territory. On Monday, Iran’s IRGC launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Syria and Kurdish-controlled northern Iraq, targeting the Islamic State and Israel's Mossad spy agency, both of whom the Islamic Republic described as “terrorists.”