English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Armed Couple Shot Dead, 5 Injured, Including 3 Police Officers, in Istanbul Courthouse Attack

The attackers were identified as a couple who, according to early reports, targeted two police officers and three police officers.

Digital Desk
Istanbul Courthouse
Istanbul Courthouse | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Istanbul: An armed Couple attacked in Istanbul courthouse on Tuesday  which left five injured, as per reports from Turkey’s Interior Ministry. The attackers, according to early reports, targeted two police officers and three police officers. Subsequently, the local police were able to neutralise the threat. 

Further, According to the Yerlikaya, the man and the woman ‘attempted to attack’ a security checkpoint at Caglayan Courthouse late in the morning. Among the five injured, three were police officers.

Advertisement

“I congratulate our heroic police officers. I wish a speedy recovery to our injured,” Yerlikaya added. Caglayan is a large court complex located in the Kagithane district on the city's European side.

 

 

(This is a developing story)

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement