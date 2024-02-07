Advertisement

Istanbul: An armed Couple attacked in Istanbul courthouse on Tuesday which left five injured, as per reports from Turkey’s Interior Ministry. The attackers, according to early reports, targeted two police officers and three police officers. Subsequently, the local police were able to neutralise the threat.

Further, According to the Yerlikaya, the man and the woman ‘attempted to attack’ a security checkpoint at Caglayan Courthouse late in the morning. Among the five injured, three were police officers.

“I congratulate our heroic police officers. I wish a speedy recovery to our injured,” Yerlikaya added. Caglayan is a large court complex located in the Kagithane district on the city's European side.

(This is a developing story)

