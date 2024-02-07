Biden Says Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not 'Well-Liked'

Advertisement

Washington - Amid the brewing tensions between Iran and Pakistan, US President Joe Biden said that the recent air strikes conducted by Islamabad and Tehran in each other's territory indicate that Iran is not “well-liked". While speaking to the reporters in the White House, Biden urged both Iran and Pakistan to de-escalate the conflict. In span of just two days, the Islamic nations exchanged missile strikes, insisting that they were targeting the terrorist bases in the respective nations. The attacks sparked concerns all over the world since the Middle East is already dealing with the Israel-Hamas war and the tensions in the Red Sea.

"As you can see, Iran is not particularly well-liked in the region," Biden told reporters on Thursday at the White House when he was asked about the clashes, VOA reported. The comments from the US President came just hours after the White House released a statement on the matter and called both sites to exercise restraint. On Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby mentioned that the United States was monitoring the situation in the region “very very” closely. "These are two well-armed nations and again we don't want to see an escalation of any armed conflict in the region, certainly between those two countries," Kirby told journalists aboard Air Force One. "They were struck first by Iran, which was obviously another reckless attack, another example of Iran's destabilising behaviour in the region," he added.

Advertisement

UN chief condemns the attacks

Amid the chaos, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, urged both nations to de-escalate the conflict. On Thursday, the UN Chief gave his stance on the matter and went on to offer his good offices to help resolve all their issues. He went on to urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any sort of escalations. The proclamation from the head of the international body came after Iran and Pakistan exchanged strikes, threatening a conflict spillover. Both countries justified their attacks by stating that they were targeting the terrorist bases in their respective nations.

Advertisement

Secretary-General @antonioguterres is deeply concerned about the recent exchange of military strikes between Iran and Pakistan, which have reportedly caused casualties on both sides: https://t.co/ZSfpAXfFxd — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) January 18, 2024

“He (Guterres) is very concerned about this escalation, about the exchange of fire, rockets, between Iran and Pakistan. We have seen reports of casualties on both sides,” said the Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric when asked to comment on this week’s attacks and counterattacks between Iran and Pakistan. “He urges both sides to exercise maximum restraint, to avoid any further escalation," the spokesperson furthered. Similar sentiments were also expressed by the US and China after Pakistan unleashed a tit-for-tat attack against Iran on Thursday. “Any security issues, any issues, concerns, between Iran and Pakistan must be addressed through peaceful means, through dialogue, through cooperation, and again, in accordance with the principles of sovereignty, national integrity and good neighbourly relations," Dujarric concluded.