An All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight in Japan had a close call on Saturday when a crack was discovered on the cockpit window mid-air, forcing the plane to return to its departure airport.

According to a report from The Guardian, Flight 1182, a Boeing 737-800, was en route to Toyama when the crack was noticed on the outermost of the four layers surrounding the cockpit window. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported among the 59 passengers and six crew members on board.

The crack didn't affect flight control, says spokesperson

"The crack was not something that affected the flight's control or pressurisation," assured an ANA spokesperson, highlighting that the aircraft was not one of the Boeing 737 Max 9 models currently grounded worldwide due to safety concerns.

Here is what you need to know

This incident comes just days after a cabin panel broke off a new Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 jet in mid-air, raising further concerns about the model. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded by extending the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes indefinitely and announcing stricter oversight of the aircraft manufacturer.

While the cause of the crack on the ANA flight is still under investigation, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing safety in the aviation industry. Airlines and regulators alike are taking steps to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, with the grounding of the 737 Max 9 being a clear example of this commitment.

As the investigation into the ANA flight continues, passengers and aviation experts alike will be watching closely to see what lessons can be learned and what further measures might be needed to prevent similar incidents in the future.