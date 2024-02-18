Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 17:31 IST

BREAKING: Earthquake of 5.1 Magnitude Shakes Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred in Afghanistan on Sunday around 4:50 PM

Digital Desk
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan on Sunday
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan on Sunday | Image:National Center for Seismology
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred in Afghanistan on Sunday around 4:50 PM, as per National Center for Seismology.

According to reports, the epicentre was located at 36.68 latitude and 66.75 longitude near Mazar-I-Sharif, with a depth of 15 km. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced yet.

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

32 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

35 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

39 minutes ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

42 minutes ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

an hour ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

an hour ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

19 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fan-made Poster Of Chiranjeevi As Lord Hanuman Goes Viral

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. MS Dhoni picked as skipper of IPL's all-time greatest team

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  3. Mountain out of a Molehill: WB CM Accuses BJP of Escalating Sandeshkhali

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Jaafar Is A Spitting Image Of His Uncle MJ In BTS Pics From Biopic Shoot

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. THIS Actor Was Supposed To Play The Lead Role In Badhaai Ho

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo