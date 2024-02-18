Updated February 18th, 2024 at 17:31 IST
BREAKING: Earthquake of 5.1 Magnitude Shakes Afghanistan
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred in Afghanistan on Sunday around 4:50 PM
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan on Sunday | Image:National Center for Seismology
Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred in Afghanistan on Sunday around 4:50 PM, as per National Center for Seismology.
According to reports, the epicentre was located at 36.68 latitude and 66.75 longitude near Mazar-I-Sharif, with a depth of 15 km. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced yet.
Published February 18th, 2024 at 17:26 IST
