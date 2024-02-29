Advertisement

Japan Earthquake News: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolted Japan's Chiba prefecture on Thursday. The prefecture which was rocked by the tremors is located in the east of Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the temblor occurred at 6.35 pm, which was at a depth of 20 km.

The epicentre of the temblor was off eastern Chiba at a latitude of 35.4 degrees north and a longitude of 140.6 degrees east, reports suggest.

According to the weather agency, four quakes were noticed on Thursday evening, which were also felt in many parts of Tokyo.

No tsunami warning has been issued following the quakes.

