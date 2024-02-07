Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 10:12 IST

BREAKING: Maldives Prosecutor General Brutally Stabbed in Daylight

While full details surrounding the stabbing are yet to be disclosed, the audacious nature of the attack has sent shockwaves throughout the Maldives.

Digital Desk
Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem
Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem | Image:PSM News (Maldives)/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Maldives: In a shocking incident that highlighted a disturbing trend of rising lawlessness, Maldives' Prosecutor General, Hussain Shameem, appointed by the MDP government, was brutally stabbed in broad daylight. This incident follows recent attacks targeting Parliamentarians on the road, indicating a concerning escalation in the deterioration of law and order in the Maldives.

Under the leadership of President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu and his pro-China Islamist government, the Maldives has witnessed a disconcerting surge in incidents reflecting a decline in law and order. The assault on Prosecutor General Shameem underscores the challenges faced by key figures in the legal and governmental sectors, prompting questions about the overall security situation in the island nation.

While full details surrounding the stabbing are yet to be disclosed, the audacious nature of the attack has sent shockwaves throughout the Maldives. This incident unfolds at a time when concerns about extremism and a growing disregard for law and order have been mounting in the country, further raising anxieties about the safety and security of its citizens.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

Published January 31st, 2024 at 10:05 IST

