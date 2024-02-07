Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 14:29 IST

Moroccan Plane En Route to Moscow Crashes in Afghanistan

A major tragedy occurred when an Indian passenger plane which was en route to Moscow crashed in the Wakhan region of Badakhshan, Afghanistan.

Digital Desk
WATCH: Korean Plane With 280 Onboard ‘strikes’ parked aircraft at Japan airport
Indian Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan | Image:X / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Bandakhshan - A major tragedy occurred when a Moroccan small plane which was en route to Moscow crashed in the Wakhan region of Badakhshan, Afghanistan. According to Afghanistan's local news outlet Tolo News, the authorities are fearing several casualties in the incident which took place on Sunday. Shortly after the incident Zabihullah Amiri, an official of the provincial Department of Information and Culture, said that a team was sent to the crash site in the Topkhana area of Kuran-wa-Munjan district to investigate the matter. The initial reports from several news outlets suggested that it was an Indian passenger plane. However, the Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation mentioned that it was not an Indian passenger plane but it was a Morrocan-registered DF 10 aircraft. 

As per the authorities, the plane crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province. The Ministry of Civil Aviation also clarified that the plane crash that occurred in Afghanistan was neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non Scheduled plane. “The unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft,” the Ministry wrote on X, Formally known as Twitter.  “It is a Moroccan-registered small aircraft. More details are awaited,” the ministry clarified. 

All you need to know about the plane crash

On Sunday, a DF-10 aircraft registered in Morocco crashed in the Afghan mountains of Topkhana along the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of the Badakhshan province. Afghanistan-based news outlet initially claimed that the ill-fated aircraft was an Indian passenger flight. However, the authorities later clarified that it was not an Indian aircraft. "The plane that crashed in the mountains of Topkhana, alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak in Badakhshan province, was a Moroccan-registered DF-10 aircraft," the DGCA official said. "We have got confirmation from Air Traffic Control and other aviation bodies regarding the plane that was involved in the crash. It was identified as a Moroccan-registered DF-10 aircraft," the official furthered. Citing the locals in the region, the Afghan news outlet mentioned that the plane crashed in the early hours of Sunday. While the casualties in the incident are still not clear, the matter is still under investigation. 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 14:29 IST

