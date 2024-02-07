Advertisement

The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, has formally accepted the credentials from the de-facto government of Taliban, becoming the first country to do so. The acceptance has sparked the rumours that Beijing is headed towards the formal recognition of the faction that took over Kabul after the United States withdrawal on August 30, 2021.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, however, clarified that the move does not indicate that Beijing officially recognized the Taliban government.According to emerging reports, Xi Jinping received the credentials from the Afghan envoy to Beijing in an official ceremony embarking on formal diplomatic engagement with the faction. The credentials were received by Xi along with the ambassadors of forty other countries. Chinese president officially welcomed the Taliban ambassador Bilal Karimi to receive the credentials.

Acceptance of credentials an ‘important step’

Karimi was “welcomed by diplomats of Embassy of IEA in China and Yue Xiaoyong, the Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign of Affairs of China for Afghanistan accompanying a delegation,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement. He officially handed a copy of his credentials to the Director General of protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Hong Li.

The latter called the acceptance of the credentials an “important step” towards building the relationship and cooperation between the Chinese and the Afghan government.

China “respects the national sovereignty of Afghanistan and the decisions of the people of Afghanistan,and neither does it interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan now nor has it interfered before,” the ministry said.

While Beijing officially denied that it is headed to formally recognise the Taliban government, the faction celebrated the diplomatic victory. "China understands what the rest of the world needs to understand," chief Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said. He urged to the other countries to expand bilateral relations with his government. Beijing stepping up diplomatic ties with Taliban implies that other China-aligned nations such as Russia and Iran could follow the suit.