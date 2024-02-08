Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

DPP's William Lai, ‘Troublemaker’ Politician For China, Set To Become Taiwan’s President

Lai was slammed by the Chinese foreign ministry as a politician who “stubbornly adheres to the separatist position of Taiwan independence.”

Digital Desk
Taiwan
Pro-independence Taiwanese presidential election candidate William Lai. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The controversial “troublemaker” Vice President of Taiwan, DPP's William Lai, is set to become the president of the island nation after securing five million votes, according to local broadcasting stations. His victory was sealed after the opposition KMT conceded its defeat. "Thank you all. I tried my best, I'm very sad that I could not complete the change of government. I'm very sorry," said the KMT's Hou Yu-ih, cementing the electoral win for Lai.

Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party's Lai was leading by a whopping million votes in the island’s three-way presidential race. On Saturday, he garnered an estimated 4.6 million votes, the official tally suggests leaving the main opposition KMT behind by a million ballots. The Democratic Progressive Party frontrunner angered China after he made a brief US visit. Beijing describes him as the “separatist and troublemaker through and through.” The PRC also threatened to take strong steps to protect its sovereignty as it rebuked Lai for cozying with its rival US.

Advertisement

‘Politician who stubbornly adheres to separatist position of Taiwan’

Lai, set to be Taiwan’s next president, has donned a balancing act between Beijing and US. He was slammed by the Chinese foreign ministry as a politician who “stubbornly adheres to the separatist position of Taiwan independence.” The January elections in Taiwan are being viewed as the major global geopolitical watershed moment of 2024. Lai’s victory is the third successive win for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of Taiwan, and the party is viewed as having stringent hold on idea of the island’s sovereign rights while maintaining the close relations with the US Europe and other democratic forces that irk China.

Advertisement

PRC considers Taiwan as its own inalienable sovereign territory, and labels its rule as “core of China’s core interests.” Beijing’s sovereign claims on the island nation have ratcheted the tensions on the Taiwan Strait as the self ruled island seeks its reliance on the US to defence its territorial and sovereign integrity. The Harvard educated doctor, turned politician has been staunchly vocal about about Taiwan’s independence than the former President Tsai Ing-wen, a posture that Being slams as hostile attempt to separate the Taiwan, an integral part of China. Lai, during a n interview with the state broadcaster, said that “The Republic of China and PRC are not subordinate to each other.” He, on several occasions, reiterated that Taiwan was “not part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC)”.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement