Earthquake of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts Indonesia's Fakfak District

Advertisement

Fakfak: An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude rocked Indonesia on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicentre of the quake was around 4.03 degrees south latitude and 133.74 degrees east longitude. As per the initial reports, the earthquake struck the Fakfak district of Indonesia at 0407 GMT (local time).

The Southeast Asian nation is usually known for being rocked by multiple earthquakes. Hence in Indonesia, the question usually is not when an earthquake will strike the region, but when it will jolt the region.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck the Talaud Islands. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake that struck the region on January 9 was found to be at a Latitude of 4.75 and a Longitude: of 126.38, respectively. India is prone to severe earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its problematic geopolitical location.

Why does Indonesia face so many earthquakes?

The Asian nation is prone to frequent earthquakes because of its unfortunate geographical location. The country is on the “Ring of Fire” which is an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the basin of the Pacific Ocean. According to CNN, the area spans 40,000 kilometres and this is the region that faces the majority of the world’s earthquakes. The area stretches from Japan and Indonesia on one side of the Pacific, all the way across California USA.