Updated January 9th, 2024 at 06:46 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 jolts Indonesia's Talaud islands
The tremors were felt on January 9, at 02:18:47 IST at a depth of 80 km.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Jakarta, Indonesia: An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 jolted the Talaud Islands, Indonesia, on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.
The tremors were felt on January 9, at 02:18:47 IST at a depth of 80 km.
Advertisement
According to the NCS, the epicenter of the quake was discovered to be at Latitude: 4.75 and Longitude: 126.38, respectively.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.7, Occurred on 09-01-2024, 02:18:47 IST, Lat: 4.75 & Long: 126.38, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: Talaud Islands, Indonesia," the NCS posted on X.
Advertisement
Last week, an earthquake of magnitude struck 98 km WSW of Balai Pungut, Indonesia, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The depth of the earthquake, which occurred at 00:41:18 (UTC+05:30), was registered at 221.7 km.
Advertisement
According to the USGS, the epicenter of the quake was noted at 0.709°N and 100.476°E, respectively.
No reports of material damage have surfaced yet. (With inputs from ANI)
Advertisement
Published January 9th, 2024 at 06:42 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.