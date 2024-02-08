English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 06:46 IST

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 jolts Indonesia's Talaud islands

The tremors were felt on January 9, at 02:18:47 IST at a depth of 80 km.

California
The earthquake is said to have struck at around 9:57 pm IST. | Image:PTI
Jakarta, Indonesia: An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 jolted the Talaud Islands, Indonesia, on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.

The tremors were felt on January 9, at 02:18:47 IST at a depth of 80 km.

According to the NCS, the epicenter of the quake was discovered to be at Latitude: 4.75 and Longitude: 126.38, respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.7, Occurred on 09-01-2024, 02:18:47 IST, Lat: 4.75 & Long: 126.38, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: Talaud Islands, Indonesia," the NCS posted on X.

Last week, an earthquake of magnitude struck 98 km WSW of Balai Pungut, Indonesia, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The depth of the earthquake, which occurred at 00:41:18 (UTC+05:30), was registered at 221.7 km.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the quake was noted at 0.709°N and 100.476°E, respectively.

No reports of material damage have surfaced yet. (With inputs from ANI) 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 06:42 IST

