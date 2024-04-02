Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 07:44 IST
Earthquake of Magnitude 6.1 Shakes Northern Japan; no Tsunami Warning Issued
Stating that the epicenter was Iwate Prefecture, the agency said that there was no Tsunami warning issued.
Japan Earthquake Updates: An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit northern Japan's Iwate and Aomori prefectures on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Stating that the epicenter was Iwate Prefecture, the agency said that there was no Tsunami warning issued.
