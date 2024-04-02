×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 07:44 IST

Earthquake of Magnitude 6.1 Shakes Northern Japan; no Tsunami Warning Issued

Stating that the epicenter was Iwate Prefecture, the agency said that there was no Tsunami warning issued.

Reported by: Digital Desk
6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan
6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan | Image:Unsplash / Representative
Japan Earthquake Updates: An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit northern Japan's Iwate and Aomori prefectures on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Stating that the epicenter was Iwate Prefecture, the agency said that there was no Tsunami warning issued.

(This is a breaking copy…)

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 06:46 IST

