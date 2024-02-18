English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 06:45 IST

Former Thai PM Thaksin Released From Prison After 6 Months on Parole, Sparking Controversy

Thaksin, wearing a neck brace, was seen departing the Police General Hospital in a convoy shortly before sunrise and arrived at his residence in less than 1hr.

Digital Desk
Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, arrive Don Muang airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on Aug. 22, 2023
Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, arrive Don Muang airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on Aug. 22, 2023 | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bangkok: Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was granted parole and released on Sunday morning from a hospital in Bangkok, where he had been serving a six-month sentence for corruption-related charges.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong confirmed the grant of Thaksin's parole last week, citing provisions for early release for inmates with serious illnesses, disabilities, or individuals above the age of 70, a category in which Thaksin, aged 74.

Advertisement

Thaksin, wearing a neck brace, was seen departing the Police General Hospital in a convoy shortly before sunrise. In less than an hour later, he arrived at his residence in western Bangkok.

Upon his return, a homemade banner expressing "Welcome home" and "We've been waiting for this day for so so long" adorned his house's front gate, underscoring his arrival.

Advertisement

‘Special Privilege’

The former PM has been a controversial figure in Thai politics for the past two decades. Thaksin held office from 2001 until his ousting in a 2006 coup. Subsequently, he was convicted of abusing his power and other offenses during his tenure, prompting him to return from a lengthy self-imposed exile in August to serve his prison term.

Advertisement

He was initially sentenced to eight years, however, King Maha Vajiralongkorn commuted his punishment to one year on September 1.

This comes as Thaksin has consistently maintained that his convictions were politically motivated.

Advertisement

Throughout his confinement, Thaksin was hospitalised at a police facility in Bangkok, sparking criticism from opponents who viewed his sentence in a hospital as a 'special privilege.'

(With AP inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 06:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

11 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

14 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

14 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

14 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

14 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

14 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

14 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bihar: Man Shoots Dead His Daughter-In-Law And Her Brother, Father

    India News6 hours ago

  2. India's DAC Greenlights Rs 84,560 Cr Proposals to Strengthen Armed Force

    Defence6 hours ago

  3. Should You Workout While Menstruating? Benefits And Suggestions

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  4. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo