Advertisement

Bangkok: Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was granted parole and released on Sunday morning from a hospital in Bangkok, where he had been serving a six-month sentence for corruption-related charges.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong confirmed the grant of Thaksin's parole last week, citing provisions for early release for inmates with serious illnesses, disabilities, or individuals above the age of 70, a category in which Thaksin, aged 74.

Advertisement

Thaksin, wearing a neck brace, was seen departing the Police General Hospital in a convoy shortly before sunrise. In less than an hour later, he arrived at his residence in western Bangkok.

Upon his return, a homemade banner expressing "Welcome home" and "We've been waiting for this day for so so long" adorned his house's front gate, underscoring his arrival.

Advertisement

‘Special Privilege’

The former PM has been a controversial figure in Thai politics for the past two decades. Thaksin held office from 2001 until his ousting in a 2006 coup. Subsequently, he was convicted of abusing his power and other offenses during his tenure, prompting him to return from a lengthy self-imposed exile in August to serve his prison term.

Advertisement

He was initially sentenced to eight years, however, King Maha Vajiralongkorn commuted his punishment to one year on September 1.

This comes as Thaksin has consistently maintained that his convictions were politically motivated.

Advertisement

Throughout his confinement, Thaksin was hospitalised at a police facility in Bangkok, sparking criticism from opponents who viewed his sentence in a hospital as a 'special privilege.'

(With AP inputs)