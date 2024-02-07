Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

Historic: Japan Permits Women's Participation in 'Naked Man' Festival After 1,250 Years

The decision has garnered praise from local women and gender activists, viewing it as a significant step forward in the campaign for gender equality.

Moumita Mukherjee
Japan Naked Man festival
Japan Naked Man festival | Image:japan.travel/en/in/
Japan: In a groundbreaking development, the Konomiya Shrine in Inazawa town, Japan, has decided to allow women to participate in the renowned 'naked man' festival, known as the Hadaka Matsuri, for the first time in its 1,250-year history. The traditional event, scheduled for February 22, has been a long-standing 'men-only' affair, but this year, 40 women will be included in specific rituals while remaining fully clothed in traditional happi coats.

The Hadaka Matsuri attracts around 10,000 local men annually who, in the past, participated in the traditional violent clash of nearly naked men donning loincloths. However, the inclusion of women will see them engage only in the 'naoizasa' ritual, involving the carrying of bamboo grass wrapped in cloth into the shrine grounds.

As quoted by a report on The Independent, Mitsugu Katayama, an official of the organising committee, explained that the festival faced disruptions for the past three years due to the pandemic. During this time, there were increasing requests from women in the town to participate. While there was no active ban on women's participation in the past, they tended to stay away from the event voluntarily.

The decision has garnered praise from local women and gender activists, viewing it as a significant step forward in the campaign for gender equality.

The traditional Hadaka Matsuri involves thousands of men donning minimal clothing, particularly the Japanese loincloth known as ‘fundoshi’ and a pair of white socks. Rituals include running around the temple grounds, purifying themselves with freezing cold water, and later congregating at the main temple. During the event, participants engage in a tussle to find two lucky sticks thrown by the temple priest among 100 other bundles of twigs. The quest is to touch the ‘shin-otoko’ or the 'chosen man,' believed to bring good luck for the year. The event often results in stampede-like situations, leading to bruises and injuries among the participants.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

