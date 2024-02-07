English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

India and France Ink Defense Deal on Sidelines of Macron’s R-day Delhi Visit

India’s Tata Group, Europe’s airbus inked a deal to manufacture H125 helicopters  "with significant indigenous and localisation component", Foreign Secy said.

Digital Desk
India France deal R day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. | Image:X
On the sidelines of President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to New Delhi, India and France inked a defense deal for the joint production of helicopters, submarines, and other defense equipments for the India’s military. The agreement was signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and France’s Macron on Friday. The two counterparts also signed deals for the defense production for the friendly nations.

Thank you, India, for your warm welcome in Jaïpur and Delhi.

France will welcome the whole world this year with the commemoration of the Second World war, the Olympic and Paralympic games in Paris and the Francophonie summit.

You are welcome, our friends! pic.twitter.com/rmdyzUYH3N

— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 26, 2024

India’s Tata Group and Europe’s airbus inked a deal to manufacture the H125 helicopters  "with a significant indigenous and localisation component", Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

The final assembly line (FAL) will be done in India including the integration of the major components, avionics and mission systems, installation of electrical harnesses, hydraulic circuits, flight controls, dynamic components, fuel system and the engine. The FAL is expected to take an estimated 24 months to set up. The first ‘Made in India’ H125s are expected to be delivered in 2026.

‘Made-in-India’ civil helicopters 

The “helicopters are crucial for nation building. A ‘Made-in-India’ civil helicopters will not only be a symbol of the confident New India but will also unlock the true potential of the helicopter market in the country,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO. “The FAL will take 24 months to set up, and deliveries… are expected to commence in 2026,” Airbus stated.

Merci au Président @EmmanuelMacron d'avoir participé à nos célébrations du Jour de la République. Votre présence ajoutera un grand élan aux relations indo-françaises. https://t.co/NxwgrGO5ev pic.twitter.com/G0w01b48X2

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2024

PM Modi and Macron agreed to boost the production sector, nuclear energy, space research and the use of artificial intelligence for public services like climate change, health and agriculture, according to a joint statement. The two countries, who share decades-old military partnership after Russia, agreed for cooperation in the southwest Indian Ocean. They agreed to build a joint surveillance missions carried out from the French island territory of La Reunion in 2020 and 2022, the statement said. 

The two sides also adopted roadmap for defence industrial cooperation that is likely to see India procuring 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft and construction of three submarines in India with technology from France.

 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

