Updated January 17th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

India on Iran-Pakistan Row: ‘We Have Zero Tolerance Policy Towards Terrorism’

"This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan,” Official Spokesperson, Shri Randhir Jaiswal said.

Digital Desk
Pakistan
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, EAM S Jaishankar and Pakistan's caretaker PM Anwar ul Haq Kakar. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Responding to media queries regarding Iran’s air strikes in Pakistan, India's Official Spokesperson, Shri Randhir Jaiswal said that this “is a matter between Iran and Pakistan.” Jaiswal however added, “So far as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self defense.” 

Our response to media queries regarding Iran's air strikes in Pakistan:https://t.co/45NAxXTpkG pic.twitter.com/1P4Csj5Ftb

— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 17, 2024

Iran fires missiles and drones inside Pakistan

Iran yesterday launched missile and drone attacks on the Pakistani based Sunni terror faction in the restive Baluchistan region. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck headquarters of the Sunni terror group deep inside the Pakistani territory, rooting out the sites belonging to Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) in Balochistan. Islamabad reacted by recalling its ambassador from Iran, a move Tehran replicated by recalling its own ambassador from Islamabad. 

Tehran justified the attack saying that it targeted Jaish al-Adli, an "Iranian terrorist group" inside Pakistan. The latter, however, slammed the strikes carried out by Iran on its soil, asserting that they were not only “illegal” but also invite a “serious consequence.” The Tasnim news agency reported that the “focal point of this operation was the region known as Kouh-Sabz (green mountain)” in Balochistan. “Two key strongholds of the Jaysh al-Dhulm (Jaish al-Adl) terrorist group in Pakistan” were “specifically targeted and successfully demolished by a combination of missile and drone attacks”, the news agency said.

Neighbouring China, meanwhile has urged both Iran and Pakistan to exercise restraint and "avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of tension". Chinese Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the two “close neighbours” and must deescalate tensions. Amid the worsening bilateral fallout between the two countries, Iran and Pakistan, earlier today an officer from Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) was shot dead in southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province in an attack that Tehran called ”terrorism." Colonel Hossein-Ali Javdanfar was shot dead in a “terrorist attack”, and the efforts are underway to identify the perpetrators, the state agency IRNA reported. 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 22:31 IST

