×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Indonesia: 19 Dead, 7 Missing as Deadly Landslides & Floods Hit Sumatra

Over 80,000 people sought refuge in temporary shelters, while 14 houses were buried, and 20,000 others were flooded up to the rooftops across nine districts.

Reported by: Digital Desk
2019 Indonesia floods
2019 Indonesia floods | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jakarta: Heavy rainfall in Indonesia's Sumatra island caused flash floods which was followed by a  landslide, resulting in the deaths of at least 19 people, with seven others still missing, an Associated Press report said. The disaster struck the Pesisir Selatan district of West Sumatra province on Friday night when mud, rocks, and trees tumbled down a mountain, flooding villages along the riverbanks.

According to Doni Yusrizal, who leads the local disaster management agency, seven bodies were found in the hardest-hit village of Koto XI Tarusan by Saturday, with three more discovered in nearby villages. Additionally, six bodies were recovered in Pesisir Selatan and three in the neighbouring district of Padang Pariaman, bringing the death toll to 19, as reported by the National Disaster Management Agency on Sunday.

Advertisement

80,000 Seek Refuge in West Sumatra

The statement from the agency also mentioned that two villagers sustained injuries, and seven individuals remain missing. Over 80,000 people sought refuge in temporary shelters, while 14 houses were buried, and 20,000 others were flooded up to the rooftops across nine districts and cities in West Sumatra province.

Advertisement

“Relief efforts for the dead and missing were hampered by power outages, blocked roads covered in thick mud and debris," Yusrizal added. Indonesia, known for its mountainous terrain and flood-prone areas, frequently experiences landslides and flash floods during heavy rains, impacting millions of residents.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

18 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

18 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

18 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

18 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

18 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

18 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Federal judge strikes down NLRB rule on contract, franchise workers

    Business News18 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Shahjahan Sheikh Produced Before Basirat Court

    Lok Sabha Elections21 minutes ago

  3. THIS Naxal Infested District is Now Leading UP's Industrial Growth

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. Boeing unable to locate work records for door panel incident

    Business News26 minutes ago

  5. BPSC TRE 3.0: Important notice regarding image correction issued

    Education33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo