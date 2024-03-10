Advertisement

Jakarta: Heavy rainfall in Indonesia's Sumatra island caused flash floods which was followed by a landslide, resulting in the deaths of at least 19 people, with seven others still missing, an Associated Press report said. The disaster struck the Pesisir Selatan district of West Sumatra province on Friday night when mud, rocks, and trees tumbled down a mountain, flooding villages along the riverbanks.

According to Doni Yusrizal, who leads the local disaster management agency, seven bodies were found in the hardest-hit village of Koto XI Tarusan by Saturday, with three more discovered in nearby villages. Additionally, six bodies were recovered in Pesisir Selatan and three in the neighbouring district of Padang Pariaman, bringing the death toll to 19, as reported by the National Disaster Management Agency on Sunday.

80,000 Seek Refuge in West Sumatra

The statement from the agency also mentioned that two villagers sustained injuries, and seven individuals remain missing. Over 80,000 people sought refuge in temporary shelters, while 14 houses were buried, and 20,000 others were flooded up to the rooftops across nine districts and cities in West Sumatra province.

“Relief efforts for the dead and missing were hampered by power outages, blocked roads covered in thick mud and debris," Yusrizal added. Indonesia, known for its mountainous terrain and flood-prone areas, frequently experiences landslides and flash floods during heavy rains, impacting millions of residents.