Updated February 14th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Explainer | Indonesia's Election, World's Largest Single Day Polls

205 million eligible voters in Indonesia are participating in one of the world's largest electoral events, shaping the nation's future.

Sagar Kar
Indonesia, world's 3rd largest democracy, goes to polls today.
Indonesia, world's 3rd largest democracy, goes to polls today. | Image:AP
  3 min read
  • 3 min read
Today, on February 14th, 205 million eligible voters in Indonesia are participating in one of the world's largest electoral events, shaping the future of the nation's governance. This monumental day not only marks the selection of the next president of the world's third-largest democracy but also extends to the choice of executive and legislative representatives across all administrative levels. Indonesia's election is the world's largest single day election. With over half of eligible voters aged between 17 and 40, and nearly a third under 30, the youth demographic emerges as a pivotal force in determining the election's outcome.

Candidates in the Race

At the forefront of this political battleground stands Prabowo Subianto, a 72-year-old former military general and the current defense minister. With a track record of leadership and a promise of continuing Joko Widodo's development plans, Prabowo rallies support from those seeking stability. However, his candidacy is shadowed by allegations of human rights abuses, including involvement in the torture of pro-democracy activists, casting doubt on his suitability for the presidency.

In a bid to humanize his image, Prabowo has softened his demeanor during campaigning, displaying humor and even dancing at rallies. This marks his third attempt at the presidency, having previously lost to Joko Widodo in 2014 and 2019. Notably, Prabowo's alliance with Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of Joko Widodo, raises concerns about dynastic politics among voters.

Anies Baswedan, a former academic and Jakarta governor, emerges as a contrasting figure to Joko Widodo's policies. With a stance against the capital relocation project, Anies emphasizes alternative priorities and challenges the status quo. His partnership with Muhaimin Iskandar, a prominent figure in Indonesia's Islamic political landscape, garners support from segments wary of Joko Widodo's secular governance approach.

Ganjar Pranowo, with a background in public service and governance, presents himself as a grassroots candidate representing the interests of the common people. His affiliation with the Indonesia Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the same party as Joko Widodo, initially hinted at support from the incumbent president. However, Gibran Rakabuming Raka's unexpected alliance with Prabowo reshuffles the political landscape, leaving Ganjar to navigate challenges independently.

Electoral Process and Key Issues

In the Indonesian electoral system, presidential candidates must secure over 50% of the vote to claim victory. Failure to achieve this threshold triggers a runoff election between the top two contenders in June, intensifying the electoral contest.

Amidst the fervor of electoral politics, key issues dominate public discourse. Concerns regarding dynastic politics and the consolidation of power within political families cast a shadow over Indonesia's democratic integrity. The controversial eligibility criteria adjustment, facilitating Gibran Rakabuming Raka's candidacy, underscores apprehensions about nepotism and the erosion of democratic norms.

Furthermore, the youth demographic emerges as a decisive constituency, driving candidates to tailor their campaigns towards digital platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Despite candidates acknowledging youth-centric concerns such as welfare and employment, the absence of concrete policy proposals tailored to address these issues raises skepticism about the depth of their commitment to youth empowerment.

As Indonesia braces itself for the electoral spectacle on February 14th, the nation stands at a crossroads, poised between continuity and change, with the electorate holding the power to shape the trajectory of its democracy for years to come.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

