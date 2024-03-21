×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 08:53 IST

Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto Wins Presidency With 56.8% Votes

Subianto won 58.6 per cent of the votes, while former Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan received 24.9 per cent and former Central Java Gov.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Prabowo Subianto
Subianto, who is Widodo's defense minister, had claimed victory on election day after unofficial tallies showed he was winning nearly 60% of the votes. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jakarta: Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces general with ties to Indonesia's current president and past dictatorship, was confirmed the victor of last month's presidential election over two former governors who have vowed to contest the result in court.

Subianto won 58.6 per cent of the votes, while former Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan received 24.9 per cent and former Central Java Gov. Ganjar Pranowo got 16.5 per cent, the General Election Commission said Wednesday after the official counting was completed.

Advertisement

In Indonesia, election disputes can be registered with the Constitutional Court during the three days that follow the announcement of official results.

The two other candidates have alleged fraud and irregularities in the election process, such as the vice presidential candidacy of President Joko Widodo's son. The popular outgoing president is serving his second term and could not run again, but his son's candidacy is seen as a sign of his tacit backing for Subianto.

Advertisement

Widodo's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is 37 but became Subianto's running mate after the Constitutional Court made an exception to the minimum age requirement of 40 for candidates. The Constitutional Court's chief justice, who is Widodo's brother-in-law, was then removed by an ethics panel for failing to recuse himself and for making last-minute changes to the election candidacy requirements.

Subianto, who is Widodo's defense minister, had claimed victory on election day after unofficial tallies showed he was winning nearly 60 per cent of the votes. 

Advertisement

(Inputs from AP. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 08:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Beijing has also named Arunachal Pradesh as Zangnan

China's Lie Exposed

a minute ago
artificial intelligence

AI startup Cohere

a minute ago
Sacha Boey

Sacha Boey out again

2 minutes ago
KS Eshwarappa

Eshwarappa Rebels

2 minutes ago
Rangbhari Ekadashi In Kashi

Devotees Throng Shri Kash

2 minutes ago
Badaun murder

Badaun Double Murder

3 minutes ago
Exam results

Bihar Board 12th Result

4 minutes ago
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

5 minutes ago
Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has refused to sign the Temple Tax bill Bill

Karnataka Temple Tax Bill

5 minutes ago
Teppotsavam Begin At Tirumala

Five-Day Annual Teppotsav

5 minutes ago
Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka 'heartbroken'

5 minutes ago
Andy Murray

Murray beats Berrettini

8 minutes ago
Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, UKPNP

UKPNP Spokesperson

12 minutes ago
India Russia Ties

Russian President Putin

15 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

15 minutes ago
India-Bhutan Ties

People Of Bhutan All Set

18 minutes ago
Varanasi Celebrates Rangbhari Ekadashi

Varanasi Celebrates Rangb

20 minutes ago
Braga, Portugal

Braga's Charming Beauty

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Crew Song Out, Kareena Kapoor Grooves In Remake Of Iconic 90s Track

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  4. Gaurav Bhatia Roughed Up By Lawyers In Surajpur Court, SCBA Takes Note

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Couple In Bengaluru Threatens Woman For Asking To Keep Windows Shut Duri

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo