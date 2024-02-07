Advertisement

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday educated Pakistan, saying that the target for the Iranian strikes was a Baloch Sunni terror faction, Jaish al-Adl. “Only terrorists were hit and there were no civilian casualties,” senior Iranian government official, Amir-Abdollahian asserted, speaking at World Economic Forum in Davos.

Iran refutes Pakistan's unfounded claims about civilian targeting: ‘Only terrorists were hit'

Pakistan made a massive outcry about the Iranian attacks on its soil, claiming that not only Tehran violated its sovereignty but that its forces killed two children and injured three others. Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran, accusing Islamic Republic of “unprovoked violation of its airspace.”

As Islamabad expressed outrage in a dramatic escalation, lodging protest that the attack was ordered "despite the existence of several channels of communication,” Iran refuted Pakistan’s claims. Only “terrorists” were hit in the attack, Amir-Abdollahian insisted, adding that Iran had respect for Pakistan’s lessons on so-called “territorial sovereignty.”

“Last night’s unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations,” Mumtaz Baloch, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, said in a televised address, slamming Iran.

Tehran also earlier struck northern Iraq. Iranian foreign minister said that the target was a cell belonging to the Israeli spy agency Mossad in the region whom he accused of “anti Iranian terrorist” behaviour. Iran had asserted that it “respects the territorial integrity of Iraq” and “shared intelligence with Iraq about Mossad activities” in northern Iraq that are a threat to its national security. IRGC said that it attacked the “terrorist gatherings” in Syria’s Idlib in retaliation for dual bombings in the Iranian cities of Kerman and Rask. As many as 84 people died in the dual bomb blasts, and Iran vowed a revenge and a tough response against the forces responsible for the attack inside the Iranian territory.