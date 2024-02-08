English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 20:09 IST

Iran-Pakistan Tussle Flares, Each Expels And Recalls Ambassador: ‘Unprovoked violation’

“Last night’s unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law," Pakistan said.

Digital Desk
Pak
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. | Image:AP
  2 min read
The geopolitical tussle between the neighbouring Pakistan and Iran flared on Wednesday after Tehran abruptly expelled Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, while Islamabad recalled Pakistan’s ambassador from Iran. In an official statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office derided Iran for launching a barrage of missiles on the Pakistan based terror group on the Pakistani soil.

‘Unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty’

“Last night’s unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the charter of the United Nations,” said Pakistani ministry. “This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever. Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act. The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran.” 

Pakistan further noted, “We have conveyed this message to Iranian government. We have also informed them that Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being.” The statement added, “We have also decided to suspend all high level visits which were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in coming days.”

Just hours before the attacks, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar  met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The incident sparked condemnation from former Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, who said he was “shocked at the Iranian breach of Pakistani sovereignty.” “This missile attack is against the spirit of our friendship and principles of good neighbourliness, especially as it undermines the historic relationship between our two countries,” Shehbaz said, stressing that sincere dialogue and meaningful cooperation between the two countries was the need of the hour,” he wrote on X.

Iran justified the strikes, saying that the IRGC targeted an “Iranian terrorist group” and “none of the nationals of the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones”.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 20:09 IST

