Updated January 21st, 2024 at 08:52 IST

Iran-Backed Militants Launch Missile Attack Against US Military at Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq

Iran-backed militants targeted al-Assad Airbase in Iraq, launched missiles, and conducted an ongoing damage assessment as US personnel began evacuating.

Iran-backed militants target al-Assad Airbase in Iraq
Iran-backed militants target al-Assad Airbase in Ira | Image:X representative
Baghdad: Iranian-backed militants attacked the al-Assad Airbase in Western Iraq at around 6:30 pm local Baghdad time on January 20, according to reports from the United States Central Command.

According to Centcom, the militants fired ballistic missiles and rockets, with some being intercepted by the airbase's defence systems. Ongoing assessments are underway to determine the extent of the damage, as mentioned in the official statement. Additionally, several US personnel are being evaluated for traumatic brain injuries, and one Iraqi service member was also wounded in the attack.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 08:19 IST

