Baghdad: Iranian-backed militants attacked the al-Assad Airbase in Western Iraq at around 6:30 pm local Baghdad time on January 20, according to reports from the United States Central Command.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. (Baghdad time) time Jan. 20, multiple ballistic missiles and rockets were launched by Iranian-backed militants in Western Iraq targeting al-Assad Airbase. Most of the missiles were intercepted by… pic.twitter.com/rYaNrRdRtu — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 20, 2024

According to Centcom, the militants fired ballistic missiles and rockets, with some being intercepted by the airbase's defence systems. Ongoing assessments are underway to determine the extent of the damage, as mentioned in the official statement. Additionally, several US personnel are being evaluated for traumatic brain injuries, and one Iraqi service member was also wounded in the attack.