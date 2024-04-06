Updated April 6th, 2024 at 06:46 IST

5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan's Honcho, Tremors Felt in Hokkaido, Iwate and Aomori

As per the United States Geological Survey reported the quake hit at 6:42 am local time on Saturday, April 6 with a depth of 19.2 kilometres.

New Delhi: A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck Japan's Honcho causing tremors felt in Hokkaido, Iwate and Aomori. As per the United States Geological Survey reported the quake hit at 6:42 am local time on Saturday, April 6 with a depth of 19.2 kilometres.

 

