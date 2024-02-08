English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Japan Earthquake: Toll Surges Over 200, Over 23,000 Homes Powerless

On Monday, Jan. 8 local officials reported that the number of people still missing in the aftermath of Japan's New Year's Day earthquake had surged to 323.

Manasvi Asthana
JAPAN
A torii gate is damaged after an earthquake at a shrine in Kanazawa, in Japan's Ishikawa prefecture. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
On Monday, Jan. 8 local officials reported that the number of people still missing in the aftermath of Japan's New Year's Day earthquake had surged to 323, a more than fourfold increase.

The death toll also rose sharply to 168, as stated by the local news outlet. Relief operations faced challenges due to heavy snowfall a week after the 7.5-magnitude quake, leaving over 2,000 individuals stranded and many others without electricity or compelled to take shelter in overcrowded emergency facilities.

In Wajima, one of the severely affected areas where numerous houses were flattened and a widespread fire caused extensive damage, the count of missing persons rose from 31 to 281. This information was provided in a revised list released by Ishikawa prefecture in central Japan.

Highlighting a remarkable survival story, a woman in her 90s endured five days under the wreckage of a collapsed house in Suzu city before being rescued on Saturday. In police video footage, which was broadcast by local media, rescuers can be heard encouraging the woman with shouts of "Hang in there!"

As of Saturday morning, 98 people had been confirmed dead, as per the reports.

The delivery of relief supplies has been impeded by road disruptions and various other issues.

