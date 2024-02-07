Advertisement

The SLIM spacecraft of Japan has successfully restored power, according to the country's space agency on Monday. This comes over a week after the spacecraft executed a remarkably precise landing on the moon but encountered issues with its solar panels due to an incorrect angle, leading to a loss of electricity.

Late on Sunday, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) successfully re-established communication with its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM). This achievement occurred nearly nine days after the probe's landing, solidifying Japan's position as the fifth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon.

JAXA suggested that the probe likely regained power due to a shift in the direction of sunlight. Following this development, SLIM has resumed its operations to study the composition of olivine rocks on the lunar surface, utilizing its multi-band spectral camera. The aim is to gather insights into the origin of the moon.

Having landed within 55 meters (180 feet) of its target in a crater near the lunar equator on Jan 20, SLIM has demonstrated a significant advancement in what JAXA refers to as vision-based "pinpoint" landing technology. This achievement is viewed as a crucial step forward for future exploration, especially in the hilly moon poles, which are considered potential sources of fuel, water and oxygen.

Shortly before its touchdown, SLIM experienced a loss of thrust in one of its two main engines, and the exact cause remains unknown. Consequently, the spacecraft drifted a few dozen meters away from its intended target. Despite this deviation, the lander safely came to a halt on a gentle slope. A photograph captured by a baseball-sized wheeled rover deployed by SLIM revealed the lander in a toppled position, with one of its engines facing upward.

Due to the displacement during the landing, the probe's solar panels were oriented westward, preventing them from immediately generating power. In response, JAXA manually disconnected SLIM's fading battery 2 hours and 37 minutes after the touchdown, following the successful transmission of the lander's data back to Earth.

JAXA currently lacks a specific date for the conclusion of SLIM's operations on the moon. However, the agency has previously indicated that the lander was not constructed to endure a lunar night. The upcoming lunar night is set to commence on Thursday.