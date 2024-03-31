×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 17:16 IST

Japanese Government Officials Inspect Health Supplement Factories Linked to 5 Deaths

The supplements being investigated by officials all used “benikoji,” a kind of red mold used in pills which were billed as helping lower cholesterol levels.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Japanese government officials arriving for the inspection of a factory belonging to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.
Japanese government officials arriving for the inspection of a factory belonging to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tokyo: Japanese government health officials on Sunday inspected a factory producing health supplements linked to at least five deaths and the hospitalisation of more than 100 others, one day after the authorities investigated another plant that manufactured the product.

A team of 17 health officials from the central and prefectural governments raided a plant operated by the Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co's subsidiary in Kinokawa, in the western Japanese prefecture of Wakayama, under the food sanitation act. NHK public television showed the officials walk into the factory.

Advertisement

The Wakayama plant took over the production of the supplements after Kobayashi Pharmaceutical closed another plant in nearby Osaka, which authorities searched on Saturday, NHK said.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical spokesperson Yuko Tomiyama told reporters that the company is fully cooperating in the investigation. The company says little is known about the exact cause of the sicknesses, which include kidney failure.

Advertisement

The supplements being investigated all used “benikoji,” a kind of red mold, including Kobayashi Pharmaceuticals’ pink pills called Benikoji Choleste Help, which were billed as helping lower cholesterol levels.

The Osaka-based Kobayashi Pharmaceutical said about a million packages were sold over the past three fiscal years. It also sold benikoji to other manufacturers, and some products have been exported. The supplements could be bought at drug stores without a prescription from a doctor.

Advertisement

Reports of health problems surfaced in 2023, although benikoji has been used in various products for years.

The recall came March 22, two months after the company had received official medical reports about the problem. Company president Akihiro Kobayashi has apologised for not having acted sooner.

Advertisement

On Friday, the company said five people had died and 114 people were being treated in hospitals after taking the products.

Japan's health ministry says the supplements could be responsible for the deaths and illnesses, and warned that the number of those affected could grow. The government has ordered a review of the approval system in response to the supplement-related illnesses.

Advertisement

Some analysts blame the recent deregulation initiatives, which simplified and sped up approval for health products to spur economic growth. Deaths from a mass-produced item is rare in Japan, as government checks over consumer products are relatively stringent.

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 17:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Amit Shah

Katchatheevu issue

3 minutes ago
Major train accident averted near Telangana's Alair railway station

Train Accident Averted

7 minutes ago
Fire

Mumbai salon fire

9 minutes ago
Japanese government officials arriving for the inspection of a factory belonging to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.

Japan Health Supplements

9 minutes ago
GT vs SRH

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH Live

15 minutes ago
Hill Stations

Hill Stations Of MP

17 minutes ago
Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor On Maidaan

19 minutes ago
Nitin Gadkari infrastructure projects Jammu & Kashmir

Cement Volumes

19 minutes ago
GST evasion cases

CBIC issues guidelines

23 minutes ago
Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma

Pat's glorious moment

24 minutes ago
pm modi

election campaign

24 minutes ago
The Imperial Hotel, Delhi

Hospitality sector

25 minutes ago
Fire in Srinagar

Mumbai: Fire at SpiceKlub

28 minutes ago
INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

28 minutes ago
Hotels

Strong uptick in hospital

28 minutes ago
Retail

Retail Sector in India

32 minutes ago
Pope Francis, on Sunday, presided over the traditional Easter Mass in St Peter's Square.

Pope During Easter Mass

38 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News LIVE

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Apple extends discounts to employees on select Apple Watch bands

    Tech 5 hours ago

  2. Woman In Lahore Thrown Out Of Window By Her Husband, Video Goes Viral

    World7 hours ago

  3. Pooran makes bold statement on Mayank Yadav after LSG vs PBKS

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Four Arrested For Attack On Interfaith Couple In Hyderabad

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Unseen pictures from LSG vs PBKS match as Lucknow emerge victorious

    Galleries16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo