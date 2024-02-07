Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Jumhooree Party Leader Calls On Maldive President To Formally Apologise To PM Modi, Indian Citizens

In a press interview Gasim Ibrahim urged President Muizzu to issue a formal apology to India and PM Modi for the controversial remarks made recently.

Manasvi Asthana
Jumhooree Party Leader Calls On Maldive President To Formally Apologise To PM Modi, Indian Citizens
Jumhooree Party Leader Calls On Maldive President To Formally Apologise To PM Modi, Indian Citizens | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a press interview Qasim Ibrahim the leader of Jumhooree Party urged President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu to issue a formal apology to India and Prime Minister Modi for the controversial remarks made during a recent interview. President Muizzu, upon returning from his visit to China on January 13, 2024 grabbed attention with his statements at Velana International Airport. 

During the interview, he said, "Maldives is not a country in another country's backyard," emphasising that the size of Maldives should not grant others the license to bully. Qasim Ibrahim, expressing concern over the comments, urged President Muizzu to apologise and seek forgiveness from India for the indirect attacks made in the interview.

Advertisement

Qasim attributed the emotional nature of the remarks to former President Yameen, who started the "India Out" campaign, causing tensions between Maldives and India. He also highlighted that former President Ibrahim Solih, who was in office at the time, took time to oppose the campaign initiated by former President Yameen.

President Muizzu in an interview suggested lessening reliance on India in various areas including medical services and medicines. He proposed stopping the import of general medicines from India and exploring alternatives from Europe, America or the countries where the medicines are originally produced.

Advertisement

Qasim responded to these statements, emphasising India's crucial role and expertise in these fields. He mentioned that such a move might not be practical, considering India's significant contributions in medical services and medicine production.

He concluded by addressing President Muizzu's indirect remark towards India, stating that India is at a higher level in these fields and even exports medicine to Europe. He expressed the view that it might not be feasible for the Maldives to completely stop importing medicines from India.

Advertisement

President Muizzu's recent comments have added complexity to the relationship between Maldives and India. Qasim Ibrahim is urging diplomatic reconciliation through a formal apology to mend bilateral relations.



 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

World NewsRepublic Digital
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Vedvyas Temple In Rourkela, Odisha

    Videos12 minutes ago

  2. The Most Unique Personality Traits Of Water Sign Scorpio

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago

  3. What Is Monkey Fever? The Disease That Has Claimed 2 Lives In Karnataka

    Lifestyle Health16 minutes ago

  4. John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh Starrer Vedaa To Release On THIS Date

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. ED Raids Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residences

    Videos19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement