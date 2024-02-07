Advertisement

In a press interview Qasim Ibrahim the leader of Jumhooree Party urged President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu to issue a formal apology to India and Prime Minister Modi for the controversial remarks made during a recent interview. President Muizzu, upon returning from his visit to China on January 13, 2024 grabbed attention with his statements at Velana International Airport.

During the interview, he said, "Maldives is not a country in another country's backyard," emphasising that the size of Maldives should not grant others the license to bully. Qasim Ibrahim, expressing concern over the comments, urged President Muizzu to apologise and seek forgiveness from India for the indirect attacks made in the interview.

Qasim attributed the emotional nature of the remarks to former President Yameen, who started the "India Out" campaign, causing tensions between Maldives and India. He also highlighted that former President Ibrahim Solih, who was in office at the time, took time to oppose the campaign initiated by former President Yameen.

President Muizzu in an interview suggested lessening reliance on India in various areas including medical services and medicines. He proposed stopping the import of general medicines from India and exploring alternatives from Europe, America or the countries where the medicines are originally produced.

Qasim responded to these statements, emphasising India's crucial role and expertise in these fields. He mentioned that such a move might not be practical, considering India's significant contributions in medical services and medicine production.

He concluded by addressing President Muizzu's indirect remark towards India, stating that India is at a higher level in these fields and even exports medicine to Europe. He expressed the view that it might not be feasible for the Maldives to completely stop importing medicines from India.

President Muizzu's recent comments have added complexity to the relationship between Maldives and India. Qasim Ibrahim is urging diplomatic reconciliation through a formal apology to mend bilateral relations.







