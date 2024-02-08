Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Kim Jong Un Halts Radio Broadcasts, Curbs Exchanges With South, Know Why

According to the Yonhap news agency North Korea has ceased the operation of a radio station that was utilised for sending coded messages to its agents in South.

Manasvi Asthana
Kim Jong Un shuts down radio station suspected of broadcasting coded messages to South Korean spie
Kim Jong Un shuts down radio station suspected of broadcasting coded messages to South Korean spie | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
According to the Yonhap news agency on Saturday, Jan 13 North Korea has ceased the operation of a radio station that was utilised for sending coded messages to its agents in South Korea. This is the latest indication that the isolated country is undergoing changes in its approach to handling relations with Seoul.

In recent weeks, North Korea has intensified pressure on Seoul, designating it as the "principal enemy." The country has asserted that reunification with the South is off the table and has pledged to bolster its capacity for launching a nuclear strike on the U.S. and its Pacific allies.

Radio Pyongyang, recognised as a numbers station had previously transmitted enigmatic coded numbers believed to be directed towards Pyongyang's operatives in South Korea. Additionally, its website was inaccessible on Saturday. During a year-end meeting of his ruling party, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un mandated a "decisive policy change" in dealings with the South. He directed the military to be ready to quell and take control of the South in the event of a crisis.

In the early hours of Saturday, North Korea declared its intention to disband organisations responsible for civilian exchanges with South Korea. As reported by a local media outlet a decision "to readjust all relevant organisations... including the North Side Committee for Implementing June 15 Joint Declaration, the North Headquarters of the Pan-national Alliance for Korea's Reunification."

North and South Korea technically remain at war since the 1950-53 Korean War concluded with a truce, not a peace treaty, and tensions are currently elevated. As tensions persist, North Korea announced plans to dissolve organizations overseeing civilian exchanges with South Korea.

A Seoul-based news outlet reported on Friday that several North Korean propaganda sites were inaccessible, remaining offline for more than 24 hours. The websites have been down since at least Thursday morning, according to the reports.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

