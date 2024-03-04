Advertisement

Kuala Lumpur – Malaysia said that it may consider renewing the hunt for the doomed flight MH370 that mysteriously disappeared while flying over the Indian Ocean, 10 years ago. The confirmation was given by Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke who mentioned that the Asian nation will be collaborating with the US technology firm, The New York Post reported. The firm in the past said that it wouldn't get paid unless it found the aircraft. As per the reports, Texas-based Ocean Infinity marine robotics firm has been invited by the ministry to present its evidence on where it believes that the plane may have been located. The aircraft which was carrying more than 239 people aboard vanished while flying over the Indian Ocean on March 8, 2014.

Loke noted that if the Texas-based firm can sell him its evidence as part of its “no find, no fee” plan, he would seek approval from the Malaysian government to finance the project, The New York Times reported. “The government is steadfast in our resolve to locate MH370,” Loke said Sunday during a remembrance event that commemorated the 10th anniversary of the tragic event. “We really hope the search can find the plane and provide truth to the next of kin," he added.

Advertisement

The hunt to solve the mystery

The plane made international headlines a decade ago when it departed from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur and was heading to Beijing, China. However, the plane vanished in the middle of the trip while it was over the Indian Ocean. While the satellite data reflected that the plane strayed from its path and appeared to crash into the ocean itself, multiple extensive searches failed to find what exactly happened to the aircraft. Since the disappearance of the plane, several pieces of its debris washed ashore in East Africa on islands in the Indian Ocean. A crucial fact about the Ocean Infinity firm which is involved in the search operation is the fact that the team involved in the mission comprised of relatives of the missing passengers. Meanwhile, the Malaysian administration has declined to reveal the fee which has been proposed by the firm if it ends up finding the plane. However, the government made it clear that the firm's quotation is subject to negotiation.