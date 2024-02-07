Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 16:36 IST

Malaysian Ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak's 12-Year Prison Sentence Cut by Half, Fine Reduced

Malaysia's Pardons Board has reduced ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak's 12-year jail sentence by half and cut the fine imposed upon him.

Associated Press Television News
Malaysian Ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak
Malaysian Ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's Pardons Board said Friday it has reduced ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak's 12-year jail sentence by half and sharply cut the fine imposed after his corruption conviction.

The board said it approved the reduction at a meeting on Monday chaired by the country's then-king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who is from Najib's home state of Pahang, to consider Najib's application for a royal pardon. Malaysia has a unique rotating monarchy system, and a new king was sworn in on Wednesday.

Advertisement

With the sentence commuted, Najib will be freed by August 23, 2028, the board said.

Najib's fine reduced

It said it also decided to cut Najib's 210 million ringgit (USD 44.5 million) fine to 50 million ringgit (USD 10.6 million). If he fails to pay the fine, his jail term would be extended by another year, the board said.

Despite his conviction, Najib is still influential in his party, the United Malays National Organisation, which is now a member of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's unity government.

Advertisement

Najib, 70, was imprisoned in August 2022 after losing his final appeal in his first of several corruption trials linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of a state fund, 1 Malaysia Development Berhad, or 1MDB. He became Malaysia's first former leader to be imprisoned after the shocking defeat of his long ruling coalition in a 2018 general election due to the 1MDB scandal.

1MDB was a development fund that Najib set up shortly after taking power in 2009. Investigators allege at least USD 4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib's associates through layers of bank accounts in the US and other countries and financed Hollywood films and extravagant purchases that included hotels, a luxury yacht, art and jewelry. More than USD 700 million landed in Najib's bank accounts.

Advertisement

Najib was found guilty in 2020 of seven charges of corruption for illegally receiving USD 9.4 million from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. He still faces several other graft trials linked to 1MDB. 

Razak's wife, Rosmah Mansor, was also sentenced in 2022 to 10 years in prison and a record fine of 970 million ringgit (USD 205 million) for corruption involving a solar energy project and is out on bail pending an appeal.

Advertisement

Najib has maintained his innocence, alleging he was duped by Malaysian financer Low Taek Jho, thought to be the mastermind of the scandal, who remains at large.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 16:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News19 minutes ago

  2. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections27 minutes ago

  5. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement