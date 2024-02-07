Advertisement

Male – Amid the brewing political turmoil in the Republic of Maldives, the country's main opposition party, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) is all set to file an impeachment motion against the country's president Mohamed Muizzu. According to Maldivian news outlet SunOnline, the MDP has gathered a significant majority in the parliament to submit the impeachment motion. This can be considered as a major blow to the Muizzu administration since MDP holds a majority in the parliament.

A lawmaker from the opposition party told the Maldivian news outlet that the MDP in collaboration with Democrats have gathered enough signatures for an impeachment motion. However, it is important to note that they have yet to submit the motion. The news of the possible impeachment motion came to light a day after the country's parliament witnessed unruly acts after key proceedings were disrupted when the ruling alliance clashed with the opposition lawmakers.

Advertisement

Total chaos in Maldives Parliament as vote on Parliamentary approval of Muizzu's Cabinet is being conducted.



First the Opposition MP's were prevented from entering, then Ruling party MPs attempted to prevent speaker from conducting session. Democracy is getting crushed ! pic.twitter.com/Jj8VkyJnEb — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 28, 2024

The ruckus in Maldivian Parliament

According to Sun Online, the clash broke out during a special session which was convened to seek parliamentary approval for the ministers in the Muizzu cabinet. As per the news outlet, a fight broke out between pro-government lawmakers People’s National Congress (PNC), and the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) against the main opposition party MDP which is led by former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. The opposition party decided to withhold approval for four members of President Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet. The incident resulted in multiple injuries with the ruling lawmakers insisting that not accepting the ministers of President Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet could hinder progress