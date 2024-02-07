Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Maldives Main Opposition Mulls Impeachment Motion Against President Muizzu

Amid the brewing political turmoil in the Republic of Maldives, the country's main opposition party MDP has gathered signatures to submit an impeachment motion.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Mayor Election
Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Male – Amid the brewing political turmoil in the Republic of Maldives, the country's main opposition party, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) is all set to file an impeachment motion against the country's president Mohamed Muizzu. According to Maldivian news outlet SunOnline, the MDP has gathered a significant majority in the parliament to submit the impeachment motion. This can be considered as a major blow to the Muizzu administration since MDP holds a majority in the parliament. 

A lawmaker from the opposition party told the Maldivian news outlet that the MDP in collaboration with Democrats have gathered enough signatures for an impeachment motion. However, it is important to note that they have yet to submit the motion. The news of the possible impeachment motion came to light a day after the country's parliament witnessed unruly acts after key proceedings were disrupted when the ruling alliance clashed with the opposition lawmakers.   

Advertisement

The ruckus in Maldivian Parliament 

According to Sun Online, the clash broke out during a special session which was convened to seek parliamentary approval for the ministers in the Muizzu cabinet. As per the news outlet, a fight broke out between pro-government lawmakers People’s National Congress (PNC), and the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) against the main opposition party MDP which is led by former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. The opposition party decided to withhold approval for four members of President Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet. The incident resulted in multiple injuries with the ruling lawmakers insisting that not accepting the ministers of President Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet could hinder progress

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralRepublic Digital
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  2. Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS Actress Joins Star Cast Of RC16

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  3. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World15 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Siddaramaiah, 135 Karnataka Cong MLAs Protest in Delhi

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi play?

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement