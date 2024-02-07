English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Maldives’ Opposition Bashes Muizzu Government for ‘Anti-India' Stance: ‘Most Long-Standing Ally’

Distancing Maldives’ "most long- standing ally [India] will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development of the country,” Maldives' opposition said.

Digital Desk
maldives
File photo of Muizzu with PM Modi. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Maldives’ opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and the Democrats on Wednesday bashed the ruling government of President Mohamed Muizzu for its ‘anti-India’ stance. Labelling India as Maldives’ “most long-standing ally,” the two main opposition parties in Maldives said that the current administration “appears to be making a stark pivot towards an anti- India stance,” and that it was alienating a key development partner.

Anti-India conduct ‘extremely detrimental’ for Maldives: Opposition parties

Distancing Maldives’ “most long- standing ally [India] will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development of the country,” island nation’s opposition lawmakers argued, in a sharp rebuke against Muizzu. “Consecutive governments of the country must be able to work with all development partners for the benefit of the people of the Maldives, as the Maldives has traditionally done,” they maintained.

Joint Press Statement by the Maldivian Democratic Party and The Democrats.https://t.co/ioIfMd5Yyp pic.twitter.com/thHelqRM9K

— MDP Secretariat (@MDPSecretariat) January 24, 2024

Furthermore, the MDP and the Democrats educated the Muizzu-led administration that the stability and security in the Indian Ocean was extremely vital to the stability and security of the Maldives.

Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and the Democrats threw support behind mending ties with New Delhi just a day after the Maldives government said a Chinese PLAN ship, equipped to carry research and surveys, was arriving to dock at a Maldivian port after gaining a permission from the Male government. The PRC vessel made a port call for replenishment. After assuming office, the Maldivian President deviated from India amid strained ties, and made Beijing as his first port of call.

Advertisement

“The current administration appears to be making a stark pivot towards an anti-India stance. Both, the MDP and The Democrats believe alienating any development partner, and especially the country’s most long-standing ally will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development of the country,” the two opposition parties said in their assessment on “the direction in foreign policy” of the Maldivian government document. “Consecutive governments of the country must be able to work with all development partners for the benefit of the people of the Maldives, as the Maldives has traditionally done. Stability and security in the Indian Ocean is vital to the stability and security of the Maldives,” they added.

The anti-India conduct of the Maldivian ruling government was flagged at a press conference held by MDP’s chairperson and former Minister Fayyaz Ismail and the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, MP Ahmed Saleem, along with Democrats party president MP Hassan Latheef and the Parliamentary Group Leader, MP Ali Azim. They urged inclusion in working smoothly to resolve the governance-related issues including the foreign policy. The opposition of Maldives questioned Muizzu-led administration’s lack of transparency pertaining to the foreign issues, MOUs and Agreements that the Government inked with foreign parties, and lack of information regarding the finances.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 23:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Microsoft in talks with CISPE to address EU antitrust complaint

    Tech 7 minutes ago

  2. Brutal Attack On Indian Student In Chicago Captured On CCTV

    Videos8 minutes ago

  3. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Bosch pushes back margin target, signals possible job cuts

    Business News8 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement