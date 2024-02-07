Advertisement

Maldives’ opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and the Democrats on Wednesday bashed the ruling government of President Mohamed Muizzu for its ‘anti-India’ stance. Labelling India as Maldives’ “most long-standing ally,” the two main opposition parties in Maldives said that the current administration “appears to be making a stark pivot towards an anti- India stance,” and that it was alienating a key development partner.

Anti-India conduct ‘extremely detrimental’ for Maldives: Opposition parties

Distancing Maldives’ “most long- standing ally [India] will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development of the country,” island nation’s opposition lawmakers argued, in a sharp rebuke against Muizzu. “Consecutive governments of the country must be able to work with all development partners for the benefit of the people of the Maldives, as the Maldives has traditionally done,” they maintained.

Furthermore, the MDP and the Democrats educated the Muizzu-led administration that the stability and security in the Indian Ocean was extremely vital to the stability and security of the Maldives.

Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and the Democrats threw support behind mending ties with New Delhi just a day after the Maldives government said a Chinese PLAN ship, equipped to carry research and surveys, was arriving to dock at a Maldivian port after gaining a permission from the Male government. The PRC vessel made a port call for replenishment. After assuming office, the Maldivian President deviated from India amid strained ties, and made Beijing as his first port of call.

The anti-India conduct of the Maldivian ruling government was flagged at a press conference held by MDP’s chairperson and former Minister Fayyaz Ismail and the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, MP Ahmed Saleem, along with Democrats party president MP Hassan Latheef and the Parliamentary Group Leader, MP Ali Azim. They urged inclusion in working smoothly to resolve the governance-related issues including the foreign policy. The opposition of Maldives questioned Muizzu-led administration’s lack of transparency pertaining to the foreign issues, MOUs and Agreements that the Government inked with foreign parties, and lack of information regarding the finances.