Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said by May 10, no Indian troops will be there in any form, against claims they might come back in normal clothes. | Image: PTI/ Indian Navy

Male: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has said that no Indian military personnel, even those in normal clothes, will stay in the country after May 10, as per reports. This comes after a report saying an Indian civilian group came to take control of an aviation facility earlier than the agreed-upon May 10 date.

"There will be no Indian troops in the country come May 10. Not in uniform and not in civilian clothing. The Indian military will not be residing in this country in any form of clothing. I state this with confidence," he said

Maldives Claims Success in Making ‘India’ Leave

Muizzu said the above during an address to people in Baa atoll Eydhafushi. He said his government successfully made Indian troops leave, and rumours saying otherwise are wrong. He said by May 10, no Indian troops will be there in any form, against claims they might come back in normal clothes.

This happened after a meeting in Delhi where the Maldives confirmed India would replace military personnel within the next two months, Muizzu claimed. The Maldivian President, known for not liking India, had also said the same thing in his first address in the Maldivian parliament. Some oppose this and worry about India's troops leaving, but the Maldives has other plans with Sri Lanka for medical help, showing they want Indian troops gone. Muizzu also spoke about taking back maritime areas and said past ways to do this without parliament’s words were wrong.

Experts still believe that the Maldives is important in the Indian Ocean Region and for India's plans like SAGAR and the Neighbourhood First Policy.