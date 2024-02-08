Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 07:50 IST

Mauritius Grants Special Leave to Hindu Public Officers on Jan 22 for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inaugration

Mauritius “has agreed to the grant of a one-off special leave of two hours on Monday 22 January 2024 as from 1400 hours to public officers of Hindu faith."

Digital Desk
Ayodhya
Ram Mandir Construction Ceremony. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mauritius cabinet on Friday agreed to grant a one-off special leave of two hours on Monday, January 22 to the public officers of Hindu faith for the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in India.

Mauritius’ Cabinet “has agreed to the grant of a one-off special leave of two hours on Monday 22 January 2024 as from 1400 hours to public officers of Hindu faith, subject to exigencies of service, in the context of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in India, which is a landmark event as it symbolises the return of Lord Ram in Ayodhya,” a statement published by the Mauritius government on Friday read.

Illuminate temples and structures symbolising a ‘Diwali celebration’

In India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar wrote to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asking for an approval of declaration of a public holiday on January 22 so the Indians might watch the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, according to PTI. The holiday must be allowed to the workers in both government and private establishments, Atul Bhatkhalkar, an MLA from Kandivali in Mumbai appealed. "A holiday will ensure everyone will be able to watch the event," he said in a video address.

The consecration of Ram Lalla in the newly built temple will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22, said Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai. The Ram Mandir consecration will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and 6,000 other in Ayodhya. On the day of Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has requested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to illuminate temples and structures symbolising a "Diwali celebration.” "The Ram temple will be inaugurated on January 22. I want to ask to the BMC commissioner to celebrate Diwali across Mumbai city. Let there be lots of decorative lighting on all the temples and buildings in Mumbai. All parts of Maharashtra should celebrate on January 22 with Diwali-like enthusiasm," the Mumbai CM said.


 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 22:17 IST

