Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 4th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Myanmar: Military Refutes Rebel Claim of Succesful Drone Strikes on Capital

A Myanmar rebel group has claimed responsibility for an alleged strike that hit the military headquarters and airport in the capital Naypyidaw.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The rebel group also claims to have struck a house belonging to the head of Myanmar's ruling military council, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.
The rebel group also claims to have struck a house belonging to the head of Myanmar's ruling military council, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. | Image:AP
Bangkok: Myanmar’s main pro-democracy resistance group said Thursday its armed wing launched drone attacks on the airport and a military headquarters in the capital, Naypyidaw, but the country’s ruling military said it destroyed the drones as they attacked. The opposition National Unity Government's “Defense Ministry” said in a statement that special units of the People’s Defense Force used drones to attack the targets simultaneously. The group, known by the acronym NUG, calls itself the country’s legitimate government, while the People's Defense Force is made up of many local resistance groups with a good deal of independence.

NUG said there were reports of casualties. The country’s military said it shot down seven drones and there were no reports of casualties.

It was not possible to independently verify most details of the attack.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power from the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, triggering nationwide peaceful protests that were suppressed with deadly force by the security forces, leading to armed resistance that amounts to a civil war.

The airport compound, which includes both a military air base and a civilian airport, is about 25 kilometres (16 miles) southwest of the military headquarters that the resistance group said it attacked.

The resistance group that claimed responsibility for the attack, Kloud Team (Shar Htoo Waw ), specialises in drone warfare, which is frequently employed by People’s Defense Force units, which lack the army's heavy firepower.

Kloud Team said it targeted the house of Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the ruling military council, as well as the military headquarters and air base,

Despite its great advantage in armaments and manpower, the military has been unable to quell the resistance movement and frequently carries out air strikes in disputed territory. Civilian targets are often hit, and about 2.4 million people have been displaced since the 2021 army takeover.

For the resistance forces, drones have become crucial weapons for fighting back. Initially, smaller drones with lighter payloads were used, but now the opposition groups are using more sophisticated systems to drop explosives on military targets. Resistance groups frequently post videos on social media of their drone attacks.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

