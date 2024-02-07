Advertisement

North Korea on Friday warned what it described as the ‘military gangsters’ in Washington, Seoul and Tokyo, about the “catastrophic consequences” if they continue their military exercises in the region in belligerent move aimed at North. The warning was fired as Pyongyang announced the test of its newly-developed underwater nuclear weapon system.

According to a statement on the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Friday, North Korea said that the weapons were tested in response to the ‘provocative military exercises’ carried out in the region by Seoul, US and allies. The nuclear armed nation said that the test was ‘an important and that its underwater nuclear weapon system Haeil-5-23’ had been conducted.” It assisted in the development of North Korea’s ‘underwater nuke-based countering posture,’ the officials stressed.

“The armed forces of (North Korea) will strike horror into their hearts through responsible, prompt and bold exercise of its deterrent,” according to the Korea Central News Agency (KCNA).

Infringing even ‘0.001 mm of territory’ will trigger war response: Kim Jong Un

Last year, Pyongyang carried out multiple tests of the purported underwater nuclear attack drone — another version of Haeil, that translates to tsunami in Korean. The officials claimed that it can unleash a "radioactive tsunami.” The communist nation slammed the increasing military drills on the Korean Peninsula, saying that they were "seriously threatening the security" of the North. And therefore, Pyongyang "conducted an important test of its underwater nuclear weapon system 'Haeil-5-23' under development in the East Sea of Korea,” the statement from the defence ministry carried by state news agency KCNA read.

The spokesman of the North Korean Army iterated that "our army's underwater nuke-based countering posture is being further rounded off and its various maritime and underwater responsive actions will continue to deter the hostile military maneuvers of the navies of the US and its allies.”The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared the South Korea as his country's "principal enemy”and warned that any attempts of its allies infringing even "0.001 mm" of territory will trigger a war response.