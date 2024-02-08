English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Nauru Switches Diplomatic Ties from Taiwan to China Following Presidential Election

This strategic decision reduces Taiwan's formal diplomatic allies to just 12, highlighting the diplomatic challenges faced by the island nation.

Sagar Kar
China pressures Taiwan
Representative image. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a swift diplomatic move, the island nation of Nauru has decided to shift its recognition from Taiwan to China, just under 48 hours after Taiwan's presidential election. The government of Nauru, a tiny island country in Micronesia, expressed its intention to recognize the People's Republic of China and pursue the resumption of full diplomatic relations, citing the move as being in the best interests of the Republic and people of Nauru.

This strategic decision reduces Taiwan's formal diplomatic allies to just 12, highlighting the diplomatic challenges faced by the island nation. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed Nauru's move, deeming it the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations based on the one-China principle.

Advertisement

A look at Taiwan's reaction

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs learned about the decision a day after the election, which saw the return of the incumbent Democratic Progressive Party, a pro-sovereignty administration that Beijing had hoped to see ousted. Tien Chung-kwang, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated that Taiwan's Foreign Minister, Joseph Wu, currently in Guatemala,  is disappointed. Tien stated that it was speculative to determine whether the move would have occurred under different circumstances, such as the opposition Kuomintang winning the election.

Advertisement

Regardless of the election outcome, Tien argued that China consistently exerts pressure on Taiwan, even in international organizations like UN affiliates, including the World Health Organization. He described the situation as illustrative of China's approach towards Taiwan.

Nauru is the 10th country to sever ties with Taiwan

Nauru's decision marks the tenth country to sever ties with Taiwan, following a trend that saw nine diplomatic allies switch recognition during the presidency of Tsai Ing-wen. The last instance occurred in April last year when Honduras ended 82 years of mutual diplomatic recognition with Taiwan. This latest development underscores the ongoing diplomatic challenges faced by Taiwan on the international stage.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement