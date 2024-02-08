Advertisement

In a swift diplomatic move, the island nation of Nauru has decided to shift its recognition from Taiwan to China, just under 48 hours after Taiwan's presidential election. The government of Nauru, a tiny island country in Micronesia, expressed its intention to recognize the People's Republic of China and pursue the resumption of full diplomatic relations, citing the move as being in the best interests of the Republic and people of Nauru.

This strategic decision reduces Taiwan's formal diplomatic allies to just 12, highlighting the diplomatic challenges faced by the island nation. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed Nauru's move, deeming it the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations based on the one-China principle.

A look at Taiwan's reaction

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs learned about the decision a day after the election, which saw the return of the incumbent Democratic Progressive Party, a pro-sovereignty administration that Beijing had hoped to see ousted. Tien Chung-kwang, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated that Taiwan's Foreign Minister, Joseph Wu, currently in Guatemala, is disappointed. Tien stated that it was speculative to determine whether the move would have occurred under different circumstances, such as the opposition Kuomintang winning the election.

Regardless of the election outcome, Tien argued that China consistently exerts pressure on Taiwan, even in international organizations like UN affiliates, including the World Health Organization. He described the situation as illustrative of China's approach towards Taiwan.

Nauru is the 10th country to sever ties with Taiwan

Nauru's decision marks the tenth country to sever ties with Taiwan, following a trend that saw nine diplomatic allies switch recognition during the presidency of Tsai Ing-wen. The last instance occurred in April last year when Honduras ended 82 years of mutual diplomatic recognition with Taiwan. This latest development underscores the ongoing diplomatic challenges faced by Taiwan on the international stage.