Updated January 19th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

North Korea Claims to Test Underwater Nuclear Weapon System as South, US & Japan Conduct Drills

North Korea said that its military conducted a test of its “Haeil” underwater nuclear drone system. The weapon system was tested in the East Sea of Korea.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Kim Jong Un shuts down radio station suspected of broadcasting coded messages to South Korean spie
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Pyongyang - With the tensions in the Korean peninsula reaching an all-time high, the hermit nation of North Korea said that its military conducted a test of its “Haeil” underwater nuclear drone system. According to the NHK News, the authorities reasoned that the test was conducted in response to the joint military drills which is being conducted by South Korea, the United States and Japan. The testing came weeks after North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un rejected the prospects of reconciliation with the South in future and ordered the so-called legislative bodies to shut down agencies tasked to deal with bilateral relations with South Korea.

“The Underwater Weapon System Institute under the DPRK Academy of Defense Science conducted an important test of its underwater nuclear weapon system ‘Haeil-5-23’ under development in the East Sea of Korea,” the authorities told the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Friday. “Our army’s underwater nuke-based countering posture is being further rounded off and its various maritime and underwater responsive actions will continue to deter the hostile military manoeuvres of the navies of the U.S. and its allies,” an unnamed Ministry of National Defense spokesman added. According to NHK News, this is the fourth time state media has reported on the country's  “Haeil” unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) development. As per the reports, it is a kind of manoeuvrable torpedo North Korea claims that can be fitted with tactical nuclear warheads. 

South Korea dismissed North Korea's capabilities

The testing came days after South Korea’s military called Pyongyang’s claims of its capabilities “​​exaggerated and manipulated”. However, experts insisted that Seoul should not undermine North Korea's military capabilities since a lot is not known.  “Our army’s underwater nuke-based countering posture is being further rounded off and its various maritime and underwater responsive actions will continue to deter the hostile military manoeuvres of the navies of the US and its allies,” the military official told NHK News.  

Meanwhile, the DPRK defence ministry spokesperson said trilateral drills off South Korea’s Jeju Island. According to the NHK News, the joint military drills involved ROK’s Sejong the Great-class destroyers (KDX-III), the U.S. USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and Japan’s Kongo-guided missile destroyer. “The exercises, which followed the joint establishment of a tripartite multi-year drill plan by military gangsters of the U.S., Japan and ROK in December last year, constituted a cause of further destabilizing the regional situation, and they are an act of seriously threatening the security of the DPRK," the military spokesperson told the North Korean news outlet. “[We] sternly warn them of the catastrophic consequences and the military will strike terror into their hearts through the responsible, prompt and bold exercise of its deterrent," the official furthered. 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

