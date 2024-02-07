Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 10:52 IST

North Korea Fires Several Cruise Missiles off its West Coast, Fourth Test in Last 10 Days

Amid the brewing tensions in the Korean Peninsula, North Korea fired several cruise missiles off the west coast on Friday.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol | Image:AP
Seoul – Amid the brewing tensions in the Korean Peninsula, North Korea fired several cruise missiles off the West coast on Friday. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) notified the government that North's commencement of the operation was detected at around 11 am (local time) from the hermit nation's west coast, Yonhap reported. However, the JCS did not specify the number of missiles that were launched. It is important to note that this is the fourth cruise missile launch the DPRK has conducted since January, following the tests of Pulhwasal-3-31 and Hwasal-2 systems. 

The tests of the aforementioned weapon system became concerning for South Korea since North's state media suggested that the systems are capable of being fitted with nuclear warheads. Tensions between the two nations started to escalate after North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un mentioned that his draconian regime was no longer interested in seeking reconciliation with the South. "While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military has been closely coordinating with the United States to monitor additional signs of North Korea's provocations," the JCS said in a text message sent to local journalists, Yonhap reported. 

The brewing tensions 

Earlier this month, North Korea abolished key governmental agencies that were tasked to seek reconciliation with South Korea. According to the North Korean news outlet Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the hermit nation's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un decided to shut down offices and insisted that he would no longer pursue reconciliation with his rival. As per the reports, the decision was taken during a meeting of the country's parliament In a statement released on the very next day, the decision was made, the parliament noted that two Koreas were now "locked in an acute confrontation" and called any attempts to establish diplomacy, a serious mistake. 

"The Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, the National Economic Cooperation Bureau and the (Mount Kumgang) International Tourism Administration, tools which existed for (North-South) dialogue, negotiations and cooperation, are abolished," the assembly said in the statement. According to KCNA, during a speech at the assembly, Kim blamed South Korea and the United States for raising tensions in the region. He went on to urge the parliament to rewrite the North's constitution and urged the assembly to define South Korea as the North's “No. 1 hostile country”. The body which was shut down was the National Committee for the Peaceful Reunification. The committee has been North Korea’s main agency handling inter-Korean affairs since its establishment in 1961.

 

 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 10:52 IST

