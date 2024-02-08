Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

North Korea Opens its Doors to Russian Tourists for First Time Since Pandemic | Details Inside

A Russian travel agency is advertising what appears to be the first tour to the Hermit state since the country closed its borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky | Image:AP/ File Photo
  • 2 min read
Pyongyang: As North Korea and Russia continue to bolster their bilateral ties, a Russian travel agency is advertising what appears to be the first tour to the Hermit state since the country closed its borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to CNN, the Russian advertisers are promising a “family-friendly” ski trip to a luxury resort outside the capital Pyongyang. For a minimal price of $750, Russian tourists will be able to sign up to be the first known foreign travellers to return to the country for a four-day trip. 

As per the reports, the prime destination of the trip will be  Masikryong Ski Resort and the Russian travel agency that is advertising the trip is Vostok Intur. The advertisement follows the meeting last September between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East. Simon Cockerell, general manager of North Korean travel agency Koryo Tours said that the trip could be a “positive sign”. However, he said that the tour does not indicate that North Korea is preparing to get back to the pre-pandemic times.

No formal announcement yet

It is important to note that Pyongyang hasn't announced the resumption of tourism. However,  Pyongyang’s External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong Ho met with Moscow’s governor of the Maritime Territory Administration Oleg Kozhemyako during his visit to North Korea in December, last year. According to KCNA, the two sides discussed “the issues of putting the inter-regional economic cooperation between the two countries on a higher stage.” The advertised trip to North Korea is scheduled to depart the Russian port city of Vladivostok on February 9. “In Masikryong, you will find yourself in a real paradise for winter sports lovers,” the ad read, boasting about the  “clean mountain air and magnificent views.” According to CNN, the itinerary also includes visits to local museums and temples.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

