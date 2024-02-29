Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

North Korea's First Spy Satellite Active and Operational, says Report

The operational status of Malligyong serves as a reminder of the regime's determination to expand its technological capabilities beyond terrestrial boundaries.

Sagar Kar
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un with his daughter
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un with his daughter | Image:AP/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

North Korea’s inaugural venture into the realm of space espionage seems to be a success, as experts now affirm that the secretive nation’s first spy satellite, Malligyong-1, is indeed operational and under Pyongyang’s control. This revelation comes after a series of maneuvers altered the satellite’s orbit, indicating active control over the spacecraft, although the extent of its capabilities remains shrouded in mystery.

Following two unsuccessful attempts, North Korea achieved a milestone in November with the successful launch of the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit. While North Korean state media asserted the satellite's capability to capture images of sensitive military and political sites across South Korea, the United States, and beyond, no such imagery has been released to date. Moreover, independent radio trackers have yet to detect any signals emitted by the satellite.

Advertisement

What are the experts saying?

Recent developments, however, have provided new insights, as per a report from The Guardian. According to Marco Langbroek, a satellite expert from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, who was cited in the report, analysis of data from the US-led Combined Space Operations Center revealed that from February 19 to 24, the Malligyong-1 satellite executed maneuvers to raise its perigee, the lowest point in its orbit, from 488 kilometers to 497 kilometers. Langbroek's assessment underscores that the satellite is indeed operational and under North Korean control.

Advertisement

What is South Korea saying?

South Korea’s defense ministry corroborated these findings, acknowledging the satellite’s presence in orbit. However, Defense Minister Shin Won-sik refrained from providing further details on individual analyses. Shin previously stated that the satellite displayed no indications of engaging in reconnaissance activities or fulfilling other tasks.

Advertisement

Langbroek, reflecting on Shin’s comments, emphasized the significance of the satellite's orbital maneuvers, indicating its functionality despite uncertainties regarding its imaging capabilities. The successful control over Malligyong-1 marks a significant advancement for North Korea's space program and raises questions about its future intentions in the realm of space-based espionage.

As experts continue to monitor developments surrounding North Korea's satellite program, the operational status of Malligyong-1 serves as a reminder of the regime's determination to expand its technological capabilities beyond terrestrial boundaries.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

10 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

11 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

11 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

11 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

11 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

15 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

19 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

19 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

20 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NBCC bags order worth Rs 150 crore from IFCI Limited

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. JSW Infra gains after Motilal Oswal initiates coverage

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Real Madrid primed to loan out star amid potential Mbappe's arrival

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  4. BJP's National Election Committee Meets to Finalize Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  5. Reliance signs JV agreement with Walt Disney

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo