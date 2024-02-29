North Korea's First Spy Satellite Active and Operational, says Report

Advertisement

North Korea’s inaugural venture into the realm of space espionage seems to be a success, as experts now affirm that the secretive nation’s first spy satellite, Malligyong-1, is indeed operational and under Pyongyang’s control. This revelation comes after a series of maneuvers altered the satellite’s orbit, indicating active control over the spacecraft, although the extent of its capabilities remains shrouded in mystery.

Following two unsuccessful attempts, North Korea achieved a milestone in November with the successful launch of the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit. While North Korean state media asserted the satellite's capability to capture images of sensitive military and political sites across South Korea, the United States, and beyond, no such imagery has been released to date. Moreover, independent radio trackers have yet to detect any signals emitted by the satellite.

What are the experts saying?

Recent developments, however, have provided new insights, as per a report from The Guardian. According to Marco Langbroek, a satellite expert from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, who was cited in the report, analysis of data from the US-led Combined Space Operations Center revealed that from February 19 to 24, the Malligyong-1 satellite executed maneuvers to raise its perigee, the lowest point in its orbit, from 488 kilometers to 497 kilometers. Langbroek's assessment underscores that the satellite is indeed operational and under North Korean control.

What is South Korea saying?

South Korea’s defense ministry corroborated these findings, acknowledging the satellite’s presence in orbit. However, Defense Minister Shin Won-sik refrained from providing further details on individual analyses. Shin previously stated that the satellite displayed no indications of engaging in reconnaissance activities or fulfilling other tasks.

Langbroek, reflecting on Shin’s comments, emphasized the significance of the satellite's orbital maneuvers, indicating its functionality despite uncertainties regarding its imaging capabilities. The successful control over Malligyong-1 marks a significant advancement for North Korea's space program and raises questions about its future intentions in the realm of space-based espionage.

As experts continue to monitor developments surrounding North Korea's satellite program, the operational status of Malligyong-1 serves as a reminder of the regime's determination to expand its technological capabilities beyond terrestrial boundaries.