Seoul – North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un ordered his military to be prepared to “destroy” Seoul as he guided the fire drills involving super-large multiple rocket launchers. According to South Korean news outlet Yonhap, the tests were conducted on Tuesday with the aim of perfecting readiness to collapse the capital of the enemy with the “core striking means”. The firing drills came a day after Pyongyang fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea on Monday. As per the reports, Kim made the provocative remarks during the drills.

While addressing the military, the North Korean Supreme leader mentioned that multiple rocket launchers were one of "the core striking means" of its military. The supreme leader of the hermit nation went on to reiterate that the weapon system has an important role in the country's war preparations. "He said that it is necessary to further impress upon the enemies that if an armed conflict and a war break out, they can never avoid disastrous consequences," one of the military officials told KCNA on Tuesday. "The destructive offensive means possessed by our army should more thoroughly fulfil their missions to block and suppress the possibility of war with the constant perfect preparedness to collapse the capital of the enemy and the structure of its military forces," the North Korean leader exclaimed.

South Korea monitors the situation

The photographs carried out by the KCNA showed six missiles being launched simultaneously. However, the South Korean military stated that the North might have staged more than six launches. "(The photos) appear to show the first simultaneous launches, and (we) assess that there were more launches afterwards," Lt. Col. Lee Chang-hyun, a spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a briefing. It is pertinent to note that the Tuesday firing came a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Seoul for a multilateral ministerial conference.

The latest provocation came a month after the North fired a new surface-to-sea cruise missile, the Padasuri-6, from its eastern coast. Hence, this marks North's second ballistic missile launch of the year. Meanwhile, Pyongyang has conducted five rounds of cruise missile tests this year. The Monday launch also came days after Seoul and Washington wrapped up the annual Freedom Shield exercise that focused on bolstering deterrence against North Korea's growing threats.