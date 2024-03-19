×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

North Korea's Kim Jon Un Orders Military to Be Prepare to Destroy Seoul

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un ordered his military to be prepared to “destroy” Seoul as he guided the fire drills of multiple rocket launchers.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Seoul – North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un ordered his military to be prepared to “destroy” Seoul as he guided the fire drills involving super-large multiple rocket launchers. According to South Korean news outlet Yonhap, the tests were conducted on Tuesday with the aim of perfecting readiness to collapse the capital of the enemy with the “core striking means”. The firing drills came a day after Pyongyang fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea on Monday. As per the reports, Kim made the provocative remarks during the drills. 

While addressing the military, the North Korean Supreme leader mentioned that multiple rocket launchers were one of "the core striking means" of its military. The supreme leader of the hermit nation went on to reiterate that the weapon system has an important role in the country's war preparations. "He said that it is necessary to further impress upon the enemies that if an armed conflict and a war break out, they can never avoid disastrous consequences," one of the military officials told KCNA on Tuesday. "The destructive offensive means possessed by our army should more thoroughly fulfil their missions to block and suppress the possibility of war with the constant perfect preparedness to collapse the capital of the enemy and the structure of its military forces," the North Korean leader exclaimed. 

Advertisement

South Korea monitors the situation

The photographs carried out by the KCNA showed six missiles being launched simultaneously. However, the South Korean military stated that the North might have staged more than six launches. "(The photos) appear to show the first simultaneous launches, and (we) assess that there were more launches afterwards," Lt. Col. Lee Chang-hyun, a spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a briefing. It is pertinent to note that the Tuesday firing came a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Seoul for a multilateral ministerial conference.

Advertisement

The latest provocation came a month after the North fired a new surface-to-sea cruise missile, the Padasuri-6, from its eastern coast. Hence, this marks North's second ballistic missile launch of the year. Meanwhile, Pyongyang has conducted five rounds of cruise missile tests this year. The Monday launch also came days after Seoul and Washington wrapped up the annual Freedom Shield exercise that focused on bolstering deterrence against North Korea's growing threats. 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bengaluru Chefs Create Guinness Record For World's Longest Dosa | WATCH

B'luru Chefs Create GWR

a few seconds ago
Bengaluru Protest

India News LIVE

2 minutes ago
Holi 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages To Share On The Festival

Holi 2024 Wishes

5 minutes ago
Common Dog And Cat Diseases That Pet Parents Should Know About

Dog And Cat Diseases

10 minutes ago
Chinese Visa 'Scam': Court Summons Karti Chidambaram in Money Laundering Case

Chinese Visa 'Scam'

13 minutes ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Nvidia AI integration

14 minutes ago
Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Robert Vadra

Gandhis Deserting Amethi,

14 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Pleas Against CAA Move

16 minutes ago
What Are Sheet Masks? Know Its Uses And Benefits

What Are Sheet Masks?

16 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee-Nick's Dubai Album

17 minutes ago
Nvidia

Nvidia widens partnership

22 minutes ago
Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit's Next Film

23 minutes ago
Maharashtra Congress 

Maharashtra Congress

24 minutes ago
Exam results

BSEB Result Websites

24 minutes ago
Tej Pratap Yadav

पशुपति पारस पर तेज प्रताप

26 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Gujarat Titans

GT IPL 2024 SWOT Analysis

26 minutes ago
Fire broke out in shoe factory in Agra

Kohima Fire

27 minutes ago
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd offers prayers

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kerala Severely Hit By Chickenpox: Here's Everything About The Disease

    India News12 hours ago

  2. UP Cop Shoots Govt Teacher Dead in Muzaffarnagar After Altercation

    India News12 hours ago

  3. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  5. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo