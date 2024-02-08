Advertisement

North Korea’s top diplomat on Tuesday arrived in Russia to discuss the bilateral ties and arms cooperation deal between Pyongyang and Moscow. Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov said, that he and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will hold bilateral talks to discuss the “active work” on implementing the agreements inked between two nation to bolster ties.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is expected to host his North Korean counterpart Choe later in the day. Russia’s president will also visit North Korea on Kim’s invitation “at a convenient time" and based "on mutual agreement,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Associated Press. Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov hailed the “close and fruitful cooperation” with North Korea. Russia "highly appreciates" Pyongyang's support for Russia's military action in the neighbouring Ukraine, he added.

North Korea diplomat: ‘Will take every effort to develop our relations’

North Korea’s Choe said, “We will take every effort to develop our relations.” North Korean foreign minister lauded the “comradely ties” with Russia ahead of the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Choe hailed the progress between the two ally nations on implementing agreements that were reached during North Korean leader Kim’s visit to eastern Russia in September, last year. “The fact that now the foreign ministers of the two countries often meet and deepen comradely ties is yet more proof that the Korean-Russian friendly relations, with a long history of friendship and tradition, are energetically moving forward in accordance with the plans of the leaders,” Choe stressed.

Lavrov said that the two counterparts will discuss the situation on the Korean peninsula, while also slamming US’ efforts to cause the destabilisation in the region with threats. During his meeting with Kim Jong Un, Russia’s President Putin said that he will onside the invitation of North Korea to visit the communist nation. “As for Putin’s visit, yes, it is on the agenda – there is a current invitation and Putin will definitely use it at a convenient time, by mutual agreement of the parties, of course,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters later.