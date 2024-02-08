Advertisement

Pyongyang - Amid the brewing tensions in the Korean peninsula, North Korea has abolished key governmental agencies that were tasked to seek reconciliation with South Korea. According to the North Korean news outlet Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the hermit nation's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un decided to shut down offices and insisted that he would no longer pursue reconciliation with his rival. As per the reports, the decision was taken during a meeting of the country's parliament on Monday. In a statement released on the very next day, the parliament noted that two Koreas were now " locked in an acute confrontation" and called any attempts to establish diplomacy, a serious mistake.

"The Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, the National Economic Cooperation Bureau and the (Mount Kumgang) International Tourism Administration, tools which existed for (North-South) dialogue, negotiations and cooperation, are abolished," the assembly said in the statement. According to KCNA, during a speech at the assembly, Kim blamed South Korea and the United States for raising tensions in the region. He went on to urge the parliament to rewrite the North's constitution and urged the assembly to define South Korea as the North's “No. 1 hostile country”. The body which was shut down on Monday was the National Committee for the Peaceful Reunification. The committee has been North Korea’s main agency handling inter-Korean affairs since its establishment in 1961.

Is North Korea preparing for war?

The decision came weeks after the North Korean supreme leader urged its military to remain “prepared for war”. In his proclamation at the end of five days of ruling party meetings held in December last year, the draconian leader blamed the United States for the escalating tensions. "Because of reckless moves by the enemies to invade us, it is a fait accompli that a war can break out at any time on the Korean Peninsula," Kim exclaimed. He went on to order the military to prepare to "pacify the entire territory of South Korea," including with nuclear bombs, if necessary, in response to any attack. Kim's speech came after he mentioned that the country will launch three new spy satellites in 2024. In response to this, South Korea has ramped up its military capabilities by conducting joint military exercises with the United States and Japan.