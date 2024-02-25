Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

Philippines accuses China of attempts to seize another vessel in South China Sea

Chinese coastguards, joined by at least three other Chinese ships harassed the BRP Datu Sanday on the disputed reef of Scarborough Shoal.

Digital Desk
China Philippines
The Philippines coastguards. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Philippines has accused People’s Republic of China (PRC) of intimidation and belligerence by trying to block and seize the Filipino government vessel in the contentious South China Sea that sailed in an effort to provide assistance to Filipino fishermen.

The Chinese coastguards, joined by at least three other Chinese ships harassed the BRP Datu Sanday on the disputed reef of Scarborough Shoal, according to a statement published by Philippine Coast Guard. The latter said that the at least three to four Chinese vessels came within 100 metres (328 feet) of Datu Sanday’s bow, shadowing, jamming the vessel transponder, and undertaking other “dangerous manoeuvres.” 

Advertisement

Chinese coastguards ‘repelled Datu Sanday’

This wasn’t the first incident, as the PLAAN attempted to harass another BRP Datu Tamblot vessel in the maritime area, the Philippines last guard said. “Despite these manoeuvres, the skipper of BRP Datu Sanday exhibited excellent seamanship skills and managed to evade the blocking attempts,” Commodore Jay Tarriela, the Filipino coastguard spokesman for the South China Sea was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post paper. Beijing’s mouthpiece the Global Times meanwhile said that the Chinese coastguards managed to repell the Datu Sanday “when the vessel illegally intruded into waters adjacent to China’s Huangyan Island.”

Advertisement

The Scarborough Shoal, also known as the Bajo de Masinloc (in Spanish) and Panatag Shoal (Serene Shoal in Tagalog) is a disputed triangular chain of reefs and rocks. It is a topic of a flashpoint between China and Philippines over each country’s sovereignty claims. Manila accuses  Beijing of harassing Philippine vessels in the waters as the fishermen try to access the fish-rich lagoons. It is located approximately 240km (150 miles) west of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon and an estimated 900km from the nearest major Chinese land mass of Hainan. A diplomatic tussle ensued between the two nations after Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) received the order by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to remove a floating barrier installed by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG).

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

16 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

16 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

16 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

16 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

16 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

16 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Refreshing Summer Detox Drinks To Revitalise Your Body

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  2. A Very Divine Experience: PM Modi Explores Submerged City of Dwarka

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. DLF plans to launch properties worth Rs 80,000 crore in next 4 years

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. AISSEE 2024 answer key released for Sainik School Exam

    Education12 minutes ago

  5. Aamir Says His Films Don't Just Have A Social Message

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo