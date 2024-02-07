Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Plane That Crashed in Afghanistan Not Indian: Govt Clarifies

The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarified that the aircraft that was en route to Moscow was not an Indian aircraft but a Moroccan-registered small plane.

Digital Desk
Aeroplane
Civil Aviation Ministry clarifies the plane was not Indian | Image:Pexels/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi - Dismissing reports which claimed that the plane with 6 people on board that crashed in Afghanistan was Indian, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) clarified that the aircraft that was en route to Moscow was a Moroccan-registered small aircraft. On Sunday, a small plane crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province. Shortly after the incident, the ministry dismissed the media reports and mentioned that the aircraft involved in the accident was a Moroccan-registered small aircraft. 

“The unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan-registered small aircraft. More details are awaited,” the ministry wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. 

Moroccan-registered DF 10 Aircraft Involved in The Crash

A senior official said that a Moroccan-registered DF 10 aircraft was involved in the crash in Afghanistan. 

In a post on X, Afghanistan's television network Tolo News claimed that an Indian passenger plane crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province. Quoting the head of the department of Information and Culture of Badakhshan, Zabihullah Amiri, Tolo News also said that a team has been sent to the area to investigate the incident. 

5 Things to know about the plane crash

  • A Russian-registered plane, reportedly carrying six individuals, has disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan, according to Russian aviation authorities.
  • The incident occurred the previous night, and Afghan police have reported receiving crash reports. The aircraft, identified as a charter ambulance flight, was en route from India, transiting via Uzbekistan to Moscow. The plane is a French-manufactured Dassault Falcon 10 jet produced in 1978.
  • The crash site is believed to be in Badakhshan province, bordering China, Tajikistan, and Pakistan. However, the exact location remains unknown.
  • Local official Zabihullah Amiri stated, "The plane has crashed, but the location is not known yet. We have sent teams, but they have not arrived yet." Teams were dispatched after receiving information from local residents in the morning.
  • The province is traversed by the Hindu Kush mountain range, housing Afghanistan's highest peak, Mount Noshaq, reaching 7,492 meters. Details regarding the crash and the fate of those on board are awaited.
Published January 21st, 2024 at 14:13 IST

