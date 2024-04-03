Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended heartfelt condolences to Taiwan following a devastating earthquake that rocked the island, expressing solidarity with its resilient population in the face of tragedy.

In a tweet, PM Modi conveyed his deep sadness over the loss of lives caused by the earthquake in Taiwan. He offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery for those injured in the disaster. The Prime Minister's message of support comes as Taiwan faces the aftermath of its most powerful earthquake in 25 years.

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to earthquakes in Taiwan today. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath and recover from… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2024

Here is what you need to know

The seismic event, with a magnitude above 7, struck on Wednesday, unleashing widespread devastation across the island. The epicenter of the quake was located in the eastern part of Taiwan, triggering tsunami warnings and causing buildings to shake violently. In the city of Hualien, numerous structures collapsed under the force of the tremor, leading to casualties and trapping individuals under rubble.

Among the victims were three hikers and one engineering worker who were struck by falling rocks while traversing a trail in Hualien County.

Despite Taiwan's advanced earthquake alert system, which typically issues warnings in advance, no such alert was issued prior to the quake's occurrence, exacerbating the challenges faced by residents and emergency responders.

70 miners are still trapped

Taiwan's national fire agency has reported that 70 miners are trapped in two separate coal mines in Hualien County as a result of the earthquake. Sixty-four individuals are trapped in one mine, with an additional six in a different mine, adding to the urgency of ongoing rescue efforts.

As Taiwan grapples with the aftermath of the earthquake and mobilizes resources for rescue and recovery operations, PM Modi's expression of solidarity underscores the importance of international support during times of crisis.